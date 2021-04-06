Craig & Preston Insurance Agency Offers Residential Property Insurance in Matthews, NC

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2021 --Craig & Preston Insurance Agency has been providing risk management solutions to their clients for almost half a century. They are known to be among the prime providers of business, car, health, and life insurance in Matthews, NC.



A lot of money goes to buying a home. Hence, safeguarding this valuable asset must be the priority of every homeowner. Life is extremely certain, and a proper insurance policy is needed to repair or rebuild a home if it is damaged or destroyed by a fire, a lightning storm, a tornado, or some other covered event. Craig & Preston Insurance Agency is an extremely reliable provider of residential property insurance in Matthews, NC. They provide coverage for the house their clients live in, the things they own, as well as the liabilities that come with homeownership. The staff members of Craig & Preston Insurance Agency would have a thorough discussion with the clients to properly understand their concern areas, and identify suitable policy options for them after taking into consideration the aspects of coverage limits, deductible options, and additional coverage.



It is important that people know that having just a simple homeowner's insurance policy in place does not guarantee that they have coverage for everything they own. Different insurance companies have different limits on certain items. Jewelry, artwork, firearms, and collectibles, are just a few of the 'specialty items' that come with coverage limits. Many homeowners do not realize what these limits are until they suffer a loss and discover that their insurance is not adequate to replace what has been stolen or destroyed. Craig & Preston Insurance Agency can provide their clients additional coverage that goes beyond standard limits so that they never come up short.



To know more about Craig & Preston Insurance Agency and the policies they offer, people can easily dial 704-321-2900.



About Craig & Preston Insurance Agency

Craig & Preston Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency. It majorly caters to clients across Charlotte, Gastonia, Concord, Matthews, and their nearby areas.