Craig & Preston Insurance Agency Offers Tailored Plans for Auto Insurance in Charlotte, North Carolina

Established in 1980, Craig & Preston Insurance Agency is a primary provider of risk management solutions. Through them, people can easily invest in comprehensive plans for life, health, car, and home insurance in Charlotte, NC. This company caters to both local families and business owners.



The moment a person takes out their car on the road, they expose themselves to several risks. In 2019, auto accidents resulted in 4.4 million people requiring medical attention, and these numbers keep increasing. Many modern vehicles are designed to absorb shock during a collision to prevent severe medical injuries and fatal accidents. Their panels crumple, fold, or collapse in the event of a crash. While this does decrease the injury risks faced by the car occupants, it also increases the expenses involved in vehicle repairs. More and more vehicle parts are now being designed to be replaced instead of repaired. As a result, car owners may have to deal with both high vehicle repair costs and injury treatment bills in the situation of a significant accident. To ensure that they do not have to face such a financial burden, vehicle owners must continually invest in a good auto insurance plan.



Moreover, North Carolina requires all vehicles with a valid North Carolina registration to have continuous liability insurance provided by a company licensed to do business in the state. Craig & Preston Insurance Agency is famous for being the most reliable source for investing in auto insurance in Charlotte, North Carolina. Their agents carefully explain diverse coverage levels, deductibles, and payment options available to their clients, so that they can make an informed decision. They even try to match their clients with insurance carriers that offer discounts applied to them.



About Craig & Preston Insurance Agency

Craig & Preston Insurance Agency offers both personal and commercial insurance solutions. Their services can be sought out by people in Charlotte, Matthews, Gastonia, Concord, and their nearby areas.