Craig & Preston Insurance Agency Provides Premium Property Insurance in Matthews, North Carolina

Craig & Preston Insurance Agency is an independent multi-line agency formed in 1980. Over the decades, they have emerged as one of the most trusted sources for home, car, health, business, and life insurance in Matthews, North Carolina.



Their years of experience have taught Craig & Preston Insurance Agency that their success rests in their ability to satisfy the clients. Therefore, this agency prioritizes meeting the concerns and requirements of their clients in the best possible manner.



Regardless of whether people have a starter home or a vacation villa, any property investment costs a considerable sum of money. Having a proper insurance plan in place becomes vital to protect the house and the assets present inside it, and the liabilities of homeownership.



Craig & Preston Insurance Agency is among the most widely trusted and renowned agencies that offer a dynamic range of plans for property insurance in Matthews, North Carolina. Their agents carefully discuss coverage limits, deductible options, and additional coverage requirements with their clients to help them identify the perfect insurance policy to invest in.



While investing in homeowner insurance plans is vital, such a policy does not always guarantee coverage for all the valuables owned by a homeowner. Diverse insurance firms have distinguished limits on certain items like jewelry, artwork, firearms, and collectibles. Most homeowners do not realize what these limits are until they have suffered a loss and discovered that their insurance plan is not enough to replace what has been stolen or destroyed. To ensure that their clients do not have to deal with such a difficult situation, the professionals at Craig & Preston Insurance Agency even provide options for additional coverage beyond standard limits. Apart from homeowners, this agency offers insurance plans for renters as well.



About Craig & Preston Insurance Agency

Craig & Preston Insurance Agency has been providing North Carolina people a host of insurance solutions for multiple decades.