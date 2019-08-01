Craig Zamary Named President of Fan Health Network

Arlington, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2019 --Craig Zamary has been appointed President of Fan Health Network. Craig Zamary will begin his new role on August 1.



"Craig Zamary is a proven leader with a commitment to fostering high-performing cultures to drive business success and outcomes", said Robert Smith, Founder/CEO, Fan Health Network. "I know he will do what it takes to ensure Fan Health Network can continue to make a positive impact using our world-class technology platform combined with our exclusive agreement through a partnership with the NFLPA to use NFL players incorporate wellness - a key to building a valuable and unique nucleus of influencers that would appeal to NFL and college fans throughout the country and around the globe."



"It is incredibly exciting to be taking on this challenge with Fan Health Network and working with nationally acclaimed NFL Athletes and inspiring and motivating to lead a healthy life with world-class athletes, celebrities, and personalities," said Zamary. "This is a transformational time and opportunity to engage our partners, the NFL, elite athletes and celebrities, combined with large corporate sponsor's reach and exclusive relationships with schools, teams and sport assets around the world."



Before joining Fan Health Network, Zamary held a variety of leadership positions as a President & CEO, Board Member and has served in leadership roles building successful programs and initiatives in his own companies and for the US Government and organizations such as IBM Watson A.I. XPRIZE Foundation, Cleveland Clinic, Kauffman Foundation, Kent State University, USAID's Global Innovation Exchange, US Department of State and was an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Nominee.



About Fan Health Network

Fan Health Network was made for sports fans. As the premier destination for wellness programs, Fan Health Network connects teams directly to elite athletes and sports personalities. Fan Health Network brings engagement and participation to wellness programs.



Their world-class and award-winning technology platform combined with an exclusive agreement through a partnership with the NFLPA to use NFL players in corporate wellness. Their unique engagement and challenge engine can integrate with and complement existing population health management programs. Leveraging a network of professional athletes, sports personalities, and the power of social competition, FHN is focused on increasing engagement rates, completion rates, and on-going participation rates by tapping into the individual's passion for sports and friendly peer pressure. Partner together to maintain a healthy, happy, and engaged team with ongoing participation. Contact them at https://fanhealthnetwork.com/.



