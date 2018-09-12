Crash Proof Retirement Conducts Its First Educational Event at the Inn at Mendenhall

King of Prussia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2018 --As part of their continuing quest to bring "Truth to the American Retiree," Phil Cannella and Joann Small conducted one of their Crash Proof Retirement Educational Events on September 11th, 2018 at the Inn at Mendenhall, making it the first time they have visited the venue. At the event, people in or near retirement took advantage of the opportunity to hear about Cannella and Small's unique retirement planning philosophy and learned how to apply that philosophy to their own retirement accounts.



While this was Phil Cannella and Joann Small's first stop at the Inn at Mendenhall, it's far from being their first educational event; in fact, Cannella and Small have spent over a decade holding similar events at elegant venues all over the Philadelphia area, as well as in New Jersey, Delaware, South Florida, and other locations. Cannella's goal, he says, is to protect the retirement accounts of the people he speaks to and give them the tools and education they need to make sound financial choices in the future.



To date, Cannella and Small have already conducted hundreds of events and Crash Proofed the nest eggs of thousands of retirees. After helping so many people have a secure retirement, they have developed a reputation in the Philadelphia area for being consumer watchdogs and philanthropists who work tirelessly to improve the communities in which they live and work.



So what's the secret to a Crash Proof Retirement? While it's a bit too complex to explain in one short paragraph, Joann Small says the key lies in mitigating risk. Many financial advisors like to push risky stock-market-based investments, even for people close to retirement when the truth is that most of them would be better served putting their money into safer alternatives that exist outside the securities industry. These investments, says Small, ensure that principal is protected from losses while still allowing for growth that beats inflation.



At their educational events, Cannella and Small back up their assertions using stock market data, exhaustive research, and exclusive interviews with economists, retirement experts, and high-ranking government officials.



If you're interested in finding out more about Phil Cannella, Joann Small, and the Crash Proof Retirement System, you can sign up for upcoming educational events near you. Visit crashproofretirement.com/crash-proof-retirement-events for a list of upcoming events or to sign up instantly online.



