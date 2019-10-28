Crash Proof Retirement Donates $2,000 to Vietnam Veterans of America at Charity Golf Tournament

King of Prussia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2019 --For the fifth straight year, Phil Cannella, Joann Small, and the Crash Proof Retirement Team gave their support to the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 1068 for their annual Andrew F. "Doc" Johnson Memorial Golf Tournament, held September 16th, 2019 at the Pennsauken Country Club in New Jersey. Thanks to their in-person support and a $2,000 donation, the golf tournament saw its largest turnout to date, allowing them to raise even more money that will be used to grant college scholarships to the children of Vietnam veterans from the New Jersey area. Including this year's donation, Crash Proof Retirement has contributed a total of $9,000 over 5 years to the VVA's efforts and has also commissioned a trailer wrap to help them advertise and bring their message with them everywhere they go.



Captain Andrew "Doc" Jensen was a respected Navy Chaplain who counseled thousands of Navy veterans over his more than 30 years of service. In 2015, the VVA Chapter 1068 chose to honor his memory with a scholarship drive and charity golf tournament, allowing his spirit of mentorship to live on in the next generation. Retired Army Veteran Paul Heck, President of Chapter 1068, and his officers were thrilled to have the Crash Proof Retirement team at their side during the event.



"This is our biggest fundraiser… If it wasn't for Phil and Joann's backing here in this tournament, I'm not sure we'd still be doing it; I'm not sure we'd still be successful… Crash Proof [Retirement] has been a big help for us," said Retired Navy Veteran George Weiss, Vice President of VVA Chapter 1068.



As always, Crash Proof Retirement founder Phil Cannella and his team were happy for the chance to give something back to their local community and show our nation's veterans that they are appreciated.



"Thank you for allowing us to sponsor you guys because it gives us a chance to thank the veterans that really never got the chance to be thanked when they came back from Vietnam. We certainly do have all of you in our prayers," said Cannella at a banquet held after the golf tournament.



"Helping people is a big part of what we do here at Crash Proof Retirement. We've been a part of this golf tournament from the beginning, and we hope to continue our support for many years to come," said CEO Joann Small after the event.



For more information about the various programs offered by the VVA Chapter 1068 or to find out more about their annual golf tournament, visit vva1068.org.



