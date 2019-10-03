Crash Proof Retirement Donates $62,000 to National Liberty Museum and Its Young Heroes Outreach Program

King of Prussia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2019 --Phil Cannella, Joann Small, and Crash Proof Retirement COO Michael Stringer were on hand at the Philadelphia Downtown Marriott for the National Liberty Museum's 20th Anniversary Glass Auction and Gala on Saturday, September 14th to make a donation supporting the NLM and its Young Heroes Outreach Program, which provides funds to empower local middle school students to identify problems in their own communities and take steps to solve them through service projects of their own design. Including the total of $62,000 in donations made by Crash Proof Retirement, the event grossed over $700,000 that will be used to support the Museum's education and outreach programs, enabling the Museum to serve schools and communities throughout our region as they teach young people leadership, empathy, personal responsibility and respect for diversity.



"The National Liberty Museum has benefited profoundly from Phil Cannella and Joann Small's generosity and commitment to our Philadelphia students, families, and teachers," said Peggy Sweeney, the NLM's Chief Development Officer, "Their incredible support of our youth leadership and development program called 'Young Heroes' has been transformative. They have made it possible for our educators to serve hundreds of children in underserved Title 1 schools with our intensive year-long program, which teaches kids personal responsibility, empathy for others, and the social skills that will enable them to succeed in school and in life. We are very grateful to Phil and Joann for their passion for our mission!"



The event, held to honor the National Liberty Museum and its Founder Irvin J. Borowsky on its 20th anniversary, featured over 160 pieces of glass artwork made by renowned artists from all over the world and brought together hundreds of artists, collectors, and glass influencers for one live auction and three silent auctions. Mr. Borowsky began creating the Museum in 1995 after retiring from his career as the owner of a highly successful publishing company in Philadelphia. As the child of immigrants, he wanted to devote his remaining years to promoting liberty and building bridges of understanding among people of all backgrounds and nationalities. This year's Auction celebrated his enduring inspiration to make the world a more peaceful place.



"Giving back to the community is a big part of what we do here at Crash Proof Retirement," said Founder Phil Cannella, "We're so proud to have been a part of the National Liberty Museum's 20th Anniversary Glass Auction and Gala, and that the money we donated will be put to good use teaching today's kids the skills they need to become the leaders of tomorrow."



About Crash Proof Retirement

Crash Proof Retirement is a retirement planning company based in King of Prussia, PA that emphasizes safe alternatives to Wall Street's risky investments for all people, especially those in or near retirement. With over 5,000 retirement accounts already protected from stock market crashes, founder Phil Cannella and CEO Joann Small have made it their mission to educate every American about safe alternatives to stock market investing. For more information, visit crashproofretirement.com or tune in to the Crash Proof Retirement Show which airs in the Philadelphia area Saturdays at 11 am and Sundays at 1 pm on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT and in South Florida Sundays at 8 am on Legends 100.3 FM.



About the National Liberty Museum

The National Liberty Museum, located at 321 Chestnut Street, brings liberty to life through stories of people whose character and courage have expanded liberty for all. The Museum's exhibits, educational experiences, and public programs inspire visitors to think about liberty as an ongoing human quest that we all share. Glass art is the featured artwork in the Museum as it illustrates the connection between freedom and self-expression. We invite you to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.



PHOTO CAPTION



Top Row: Crash Proof Educator Marc Schramm, Founder Phillip J. Cannella III, COO Michael Stringer and his wife Katie. Bottom Row: Jodi Monteiro, CEO Joann Small, Dr. Allen Kline and his wife Gayle, and Dr. Don Belmont.