Crash Proof Retirement Holds First Educational Event of 2019 at Adelphia Restaurant

King of Prussia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2019 --Philadelphia-area retirement phase experts Phil Cannella and Joann Small of Crash Proof Retirement held their first consumer educational event of 2019 at Adelphia Restaurant in Deptford, New Jersey on January 15th. With over 160 concerned investors in attendance, the pair discussed topics like retirement planning and the risks associated with stock market investing during the event, which is one of hundreds that Phil Cannella and Crash Proof Retirement have held since 2001 to educate people in or near retirement about alternative financial vehicles that can protect them from losing their life's savings during a stock market crash.



Phil Cannella feels the consumer-driven message of Crash Proof Retirement is even more important now, at a time when prominent economists are predicting the next market crash could be just around the corner.



"Crash Proof Retirement's mission is about providing a comprehensive financial education to the people who can benefit the most – people close to retirement age who are still heavily invested in risky securities-based financial vehicles," says Phil Cannella.



Major stock market indices fell into a tailslide at the end of 2018 with the Dow Jones Industrial average tumbling 5.6% and the S&P 500 dropping 6.2% from the previous year, leading experts to call it the worst December for stocks since the market crash of 2008. While the markets have been able to regain some of that lost ground in the first month of 2019, many industry insiders agree that this sort of volatility doesn't bode well for investors whose retirement nest eggs rise and fall based on stock market performance.



Retirement Phase Expert Phil Cannella believes it may be prudent for investors to seek out safe alternatives to the stock market before it crashes again, especially if they're close to retirement age.



"Financial forecasts for the next two years haven't been encouraging. If you're not invested in secure financial vehicles, it could spell disaster for your retirement," says Phil Cannella.



Investors who wish to know more about Crash Proof Retirement can sign up for a free educational event held in restaurants and other venues in New Jersey, Philadelphia, and all over the country. Visit their website for a list of upcoming events or tune into the Crash Proof Retirement Show, which airs in Saturdays and Sundays in the Philadelphia area and is also broadcast online.



About Crash Proof Retirement

Crash Proof Retirement is a retirement planning company based in King of Prussia, PA that emphasizes consumer-driven investments for all people, especially those in or near retirement. With over 5,000 retirement accounts already protected from stock market crashes, founder Phil Cannella and CEO Joann Small have made it their mission to educate every American about safe alternatives to stock market investing. For more information, visit crashproofretirement.com or tune in to the Crash Proof Retirement Show which airs in the Philadelphia area Saturdays at 11am and Sundays at 1pm on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT and Sundays at 8am on Legends 100.3 FM.