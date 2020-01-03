Crash Proof Retirement Honors Clients with Appreciation Night

King of Prussia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2020 --Crash Proof Retirement pulled out all the stops for their 11th Annual Client Appreciation Holiday Celebration which was held at Adelphia Restaurant on December 14th, 2019. Over 300 current Crash Proof Retirement clients attended the event, which featured live musical performances from Harold Melvin's Blue Notes, Pete and Desiree Cannella, and Philadelphia-area 10-piece band Reign.



In addition to the talented slate of musicians, the guest list included some notable figures from the Philadelphia area including former Pennsylvania Senator Bob Rovner, Director of Marketing for the National Liberty Museum Peggy Sweeney, Bill Devereaux and Paul Heck (Director and President of The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1068, respectively), and executives from Entercom Radio, including Senior Vice President and Marketing Manager David Yadgaroff.



Founder Phil Cannella, CEO Joann Small, and the entire Crash Proof Retirement team were on hand to show their appreciation to the guests who have placed their trust in the Crash Proof Retirement® System.



"This is our thank you for believing in Joann and I, and our mission of changing how the financial industry is stacked against us," said Cannella to those in attendance.



After saying a few words, Cannella took the time to recognize members of the Crash Proof Retirement team individually for all their hard work throughout the year, for the unique contributions they make, and for making it possible to protect the retirement nest eggs of thousands of people in or near retirement.



Cannella then introduced the husband and wife team of Pete and Desiree Cannella; the two sang a duet that put the crowd in the mood for more live music. After their performance, Bob Pantano, the beloved local host of WOGL's Saturday Night Dance Party came onstage to introduce Harold Melvin's Blue Notes, who provided music as guests danced and enjoyed fine dining. Of course, that wasn't the end of the evening's entertainment, as Reign came on to perform dance floor favorites and keep the party going.



By the end of the night, the guests had their fill of dancing, music, and delicious gourmet food. They headed home secure in the knowledge that their retirement savings would be protected throughout the New Year and beyond in the event of a stock market crash thanks to Phil Cannella, Joann Small, and everyone at Crash Proof Retirement.



About Crash Proof Retirement

Crash Proof Retirement is a retirement planning company based in King of Prussia, PA that emphasizes safe alternatives to Wall Street's risky investments for all people, especially those in or near retirement. With over 5,000 retirement accounts already protected from stock market crashes, founder Phil Cannella and CEO Joann Small have made it their mission to educate every American about safe alternatives to stock market investing. For more information, visit crashproofretirement.com or tune in to the Crash Proof Retirement Show which airs in the Philadelphia area Saturdays at 11 am and Sundays at 1 pm on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT and in South Florida Sundays at 8 am on Legends 100.3 FM.