Crash Proof Retirement Makes Donation to Veteran Group's Golf Event

King of Prussia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2019 --Crash Proof Retirement® is pleased to announce a $700 donation to the Semper Fi Fund at their fourth annual PFC Johnny Kihm Memorial Golf Outing to benefit the area's wounded troops. The event took place Monday, May 20th at the Limekiln Golf Course in Ambler, PA. Last year this event raised over $11,000.



The Semper Fi Fund was established in 2003 by a group of military spouses at Camp Pendleton, San Diego, CA to provide financial assistance and support members of the Armed Forces who are wounded in combat, face critical illnesses, or coping with catastrophic injuries.



We're so proud to be doing our part to help the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who have made so many sacrifices to keep us safe," said Phil Cannella, Founder of Crash Proof Retirement® and host of the Crash Proof Retirement Show®.



"We applaud the Semper Fi Fund for everything they're doing today, and we look forward to actively participating in their future events," said Joann Small, CEO of Crash Proof Retirement®.



Don Campanile, Event Volunteer and Committee Member for the Semper Fi Fund, was thrilled to receive the donation. "All of us at the Semper Fi Fund would like to thank Phil Cannella and Crash Proof Retirement for their generous donation. Without the assistance of our donors, we couldn't do the important work that we do," he said.



For more information about the Semper Fi Fund, contact Don Campanile at 215.696.9194 or visit www.semperfifund.org.



About Crash Proof Retirement

Crash Proof Retirement® is a retirement planning company based in King of Prussia, PA and with an office in West Palm Beach, FL that emphasizes consumer-driven investments for all people, especially those in or near retirement. With over 5,000 retirement accounts already protected from stock market crashes, founder Phil Cannella and CEO Joann Small have made it their mission to educate every American about a safe alternative to stock market investing.



Since the market crash of 2008, Cannella his partner Joann Small have taken to the streets to increase people's financial literacy in the form of Crash Proof Retirement® Educational Events at venues in the Philadelphia 5-county area and Palm Beach County.



They are also co-hosts of the Crash Proof Retirement Show® which airs Saturdays at 11 am and Sundays at 1 pm in the Philadelphia area, on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT AM and on Legends 100.3 WLML in Palm Beach County, Sundays at 8 am.



For more information about our educational events, visit www.crashproofretirement.com or call 1.800.722.9728.