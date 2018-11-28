Crash Proof Retirement Show Celebrates 10 Years on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT

King of Prussia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2018 --"The Crash Proof Retirement Show" hosts Phil Cannella and Joann Small were thrilled to celebrate their 10th year broadcasting on WPHT Talk Radio 1210AM this past Saturday, November 24th. Since 2008, the duo has made it their mission to educate people in or near retirement about the pitfalls of traditional stock market investing and tell them about alternative financial vehicles without market risk. Over the past decade, Cannella and Small have backed up their claims using independent research and dozens of interviews with top economists, consumer advocates, and high-ranking government officials.



The Crash Proof Retirement Show began as the brainchild of Phil Cannella, who in November 2008 witnessed the chaos that came with the economic freefall that began just one month prior. People in or near retirement, he noticed, were particularly hard-hit, as they didn't have the luxury of time to let their accounts recover. As the creator of the Crash Proof Retirement System, Cannella knew these people's nest eggs could have been protected had they been advised to invest in safe financial vehicles rather than risky securities-based investments. Never one to sit idly by, he sprang into action.



Cannella had his first broadcast of The Crash Proof Retirement Show on November 23rd, 2008, and quickly gained a following in the greater Philadelphia area. While he had already spent years conducting Crash Proof Retirement educational events at restaurants and other venues around the country, radio gave him another outlet he could use to spread his message of safe, responsible retirement investments to thousands more people each weekend. Shortly after his first broadcast, he was joined by fellow consumer advocate Joann Small, who became a strong voice for women in the investment world, teaching them about the importance of getting involved in decisions about their own financial futures.



The Crash Proof Retirement show became a huge hit among retirees in the Philadelphia area who appreciated the duo's straightforward, unbiased take on the retirement planning landscape. During their time on the air, Cannella and Small provided unique insights, valuable commentary, and hard-hitting interviews with people in the know, like former Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Fitzpatrick, FBI Special Agent and Cyber-Crime expert Brian Herrick, and Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies President Catherine Collinson, among many others.



Through their research, interviews, and tireless efforts, Phil Cannella and Joann Small have successfully brought their message of smart, safe retirement investing to thousands all across the country, while Crash Proof Retirement has successfully protected the retirement accounts of over 5,000 retirees. As The Crash Proof Retirement Shows makes the transition into its second decade, Cannella and Small show no signs of slowing down. One thing is clear: they will continue to educate people in or near retirement any way they can until every retired person in America has a safe, secure financial future.



The Crash Proof Retirement Show airs Saturdays at 11am and Sundays at 1pm on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT and Sundays at 8am on Legends 100.3 FM.