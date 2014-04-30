Craters and Freighters Selected to Oversee the Moving, Shipping and Installation of the Statue of Arizona's Late Senator Barry M. Goldwater

Tempe, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2014 --Craters & Freighters Phoenix was selected to oversee the moving, shipping and installation of a statue of Arizona’s late Senator Barry M. Goldwater from the foundry in Prescott to Arizona’s State Capitol in Phoenix. Later this summer, Craters & Freighters will uninstall the statue, bring it back to its shop, then convey the statue to it’s final destination in Washington, D.C.



On March 31, 2014 the bronze and granite statue arrived safely at the Capitol Museum where it was publicly unveiled in a special ceremony presided by Arizona’s Secretary of State Ken Bennett. The 1,700 lbs statue will stand tall in the historic rotunda for the next several months until being transported to Washington, D.C. to stand among 99 other memorial pieces representing our nation’s most distinguished citizens in Statuary Hall.



Craters & Freighters Phoenix anticipates Goldwater’s 2,300 mile cross-country journey to take about 4 days when it is shipped. “At 1,700 lbs, it’s not the heaviest thing we’ve shipped, but it’s quite unique,” said the president and owner Dennis Davies.” We are honored to have been entrusted with a piece of Arizona’s history and be a part of this momentous event.”



To read more about Craters & Freighters’ involvement in the transportation of the Goldwater statue, visit http://www.cratersandfreightersphoenix.com/



About Craters & Freighters Phoenix

Craters & Freighters Phoenix provides local businesses and homes with expert packaging, crating and shipping services. Opened in 1992, it is one of the oldest locations in the Craters & Freighters family and has expertly shipped over 50,000 items since then, all with an unmatched level of care and expertise.



