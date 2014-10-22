Craters & Freighters Phoenix Crates and Ships 2,000 Waylon Jennings Auction Items

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2014 --Craters & Freighters Phoenix was selected to provide all of the specialty crating and shipping services for Guernsey's Remembering Waylon auction held earlier this month at the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix. The auction featured more than 2,000 items owned by the legendary musician Waylon Jennings including Willie Nelson's trademark braids which garnered $37,000 and a desk given to him by Johnny Cash which sold for $87,500.



"We have been extremely pleased with the professionalism and dedication of Craters & Freighters," said Arlan Ettinger, president of Guernsey's auction house. "This was a very high profile auction that required a lot of detailed maintenance and they well exceeded our expectations."



Waylon Jennings is often associated with the outlaw country music movement of the 1970s he spearheaded. He was also a member of the country super group The Highwaymen with Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Johnny Cash. Fans of all generations remember Jennings for his creation of the theme songs for the hit show The Dukes of Hazard.



"We are honored to have been entrusted with these priceless pieces of country music history," said Dennis Davies, president and owner of Craters & Freighters Phoenix. "We take a lot of pride in our work and take care to treat every item as our own."



Some of the country music legends items being shipped include:



- Waylon's personal Martin D28 Herringbone guitar ($32,500)

- Willie Nelson's trademark braids ($37,000)

- Partner desk given to Jennings by Johnny Cash in 1985 ($87,500)

- Muhammad Ali's sparring gloves and robe presented to Jennings in 1978 ($2,000)

- Hank Williams custom made cowboy boots ($10,000)

- Gold and Multi-platinum record awards ($3,750 - $8,750)



About Craters & Freighters Phoenix

Craters & Freighters Phoenix provides local businesses and residential clients with expert packing, crating and worldwide shipping services. Unlike traditional shipping companies, there are no weight and size limitations or minimums. Opened in 1992, it is one of the oldest and most successful franchises in the Craters & Freighters family and has expertly shipped over 75,000 items since then, all with an unmatched level of care and expertise. http://www.CratersAndFreightersPhoenix.com