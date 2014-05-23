Craters & Freighters Phoenix Not Boxed in by Sluggish Economy

Tempe, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2014 --Craters & Freighters Phoenix today announced the highest first quarter sales in its 22-year history with revenue up 30% from the same period in 2013 and up 43% from 2010, the year hardest affected following the Great Recession.



“Thanks to a best-ever January, we’ve hit a new first quarter sales record in 2014,” said Dennis Davies, president and owner of Craters & Freighters Phoenix.



First quarter sales for the franchise were led by a surge in crate orders from the commercial and industrial sectors followed by Barrett-Jackson.



Despite recent nationwide economic strain, Craters & Freighters Phoenix has been able to weather downturns well because it serves such a broad spectrum of businesses.“We serve customers and businesses in a myriad of sectors including electronics, medical equipment, aerospace, biotechnology, manufacturing, museums and fine art galleries, among others.”



The vast majority of items Craters & Freighters packages and ships are unique, large, heavy, fragile and expensive. They have built custom crates for a 9-foot stuffed roaring bear, 60,000-pound Siemens transformers, and a 500-lb onyx mermaid statue using state-of-the-art packaging materials to create protective containers for these rare items. In March the company moved and installed a 1,700 lb bronze statue of Arizona’s late Senator Barry Goldwater to the state capitol in Phoenix. This summer they will remove, crate and convey it to its final destination in National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C.



Davies, whose company employs 13 people in its 18,000-square-feet warehouse and office, speculates that an influx of tourists coming to the area and shopping could also be contributing to the increased demand for specialized packaging. In addition to shipping artwork for art galleries and exhibits, the company packages and conveys vintage neon signs, gas pumps, and other “automobilia” sold at the annual Barrett-Jackson classic car auction.



About Craters & Freighters Phoenix

Craters & Freighters Phoenix provides local businesses and residential clients with expert packing, crating and worldwide shipping services. Unlike traditional shipping companies, there are no weight and size limitations or minimums. Opened in 1992, it is one of the oldest and most successful franchises in the Craters & Freighters family and has expertly shipped over 50,000 unique items.



