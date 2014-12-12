Craters & Freighters Phoenix Offers Packaging Advice for Santa

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2014 --From delivering historical artifacts to Dubai to safely shipping a vintage carousel to the Philippines, Craters & Freighters Phoenix has tackled some of the world's toughest overseas packing and shipping assignments. There is one job, however, that might be slightly beyond their professional capabilities--being Santa Claus. Craters & Freighters Phoenix understands the magnitude of this endeavor and has shared a few packaging tips for their friends at the North Pole.



"It takes some special magic to deliver toys to every child on the planet in one night," said Dennis Davies, president and owner of Craters & Freighters Phoenix. "We hope these packaging tips ensure every gift arrives in perfect condition Christmas morning."



1. Hand-Held Electronics. It's a safe bet that iPads, iPhones, Xboxes and Playstations will top a lot of lists this year. The elves should pack these items properly before Santa flies over the Pacific Ocean since salt water vapor can damage electronics. These items should be placed in a moisture vapor barrier bag with a desiccant and then heat-sealed at the seams for added protection.



2. Robotics. Toy robots have come a long way since the vintage tin toys. Some wireless helicopters and LEGO robotics sets are incredibly elaborate and delicate. These items need to be packaged with extra care to make it under the tree unscathed. Along with moisture-proof bagging the elves should create custom crates with corrugated tri-wall containers and interior cushioning to protect sensitive components.



3. Bicycles and Electric Scooters. Some kids who have been very good this year might get a dirt bike, electric Razor scooter or an electric motorcycle. Shipping motorized toys can be tricky, even for professionals like Santa. To ensure they arrive safely the elves should disconnect and tape off the batteries. If the sleigh runs into turbulence a connected battery could short out and damage an electrical system. Bikes should also be crated with kickstands up and straps running parallel to the shock mounts. This helps utilize the bike's shock system to increase protection during sleigh transport.



"Craters & Freighters Phoenix wishes Santa calm skies, wide chimneys and bountiful cookie plates as he makes his worldwide deliveries this year," added Davies.



