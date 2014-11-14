Craters & Freighters Phoenix - One Stop Source for Fine Art Shipping

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2014 --The right piece of art can inspire you, reflect your personality, spark conversations and make a space feel complete. Local art galleries, art shows and auctions are making art collecting more accessible than ever. Proper art shipping, however, is an art unto itself so be sure to choose a professional packing and shipping company to ensure your investment is protected.



"It's well worth the effort to select the right partner if your items are fragile, bulky or likely to need extra care when shipping," said Dennis Davies, president and owner of Craters & Freighters Phoenix. "We take the extra time getting to know the product and customize shipping options to best serve our customers."



For over two decades museums, auctions, galleries, artists and collectors have relied on Craters & Freighters Phoenix to safely move their delicate and valuable pieces across the country and around the world. Their proven expertise begins with an assessment of the artwork, including risk, storage, environment factors such as climate and temperatures. All are factored into providing the appropriate container and cushioning system to prevent damage.



"We have worked with Craters & Freighters Phoenix for years and have received outstanding professional crating, packaging & shipping service every time," said Breanne Adams, manager at Exposures International Gallery in Sedona, Arizona. "Our fragile works of art include one-of-a-kind glass sculptures, stone sculptures, and glass chandeliers that require the utmost care. We never have to think twice about how the artwork will arrive as they treat them as their own."



Many internet and retail pack and ship centers don't have the knowledge or expertise to handle one-of-a-kind items that require special knowledge and attention. Unfortunately these shipping agencies use prefabricated boxes to ship valuable items. This method won't work for a hand-carved statue or priceless fossils which requires a custom crate.



According to Teresa Lewis, manager at Touchstone Gallery of Scottsdale, "Because of the fragile and heavy nature of our fossils and minerals, we continually rely on Craters & Freighters Phoenix. They always get the job done with safety and care for our unusual products. It's an added bonus that they offer white glove delivery that so many of our clients prefer."



About Craters & Freighters Phoenix

Craters & Freighters Phoenix provides local businesses and residential clients with expert packing, crating and worldwide shipping services. Unlike traditional shipping companies, there are no weight and size limitations or minimums. Opened in 1992, it is one of the oldest and most successful franchises in the Craters & Freighters family and has expertly shipped over 100,000 items since then, all with an unmatched level of care and expertise. http://www.CratersAndFreightersPhoenix.com