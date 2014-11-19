Craters & Freighters Phoenix Streamlines Senior Move & Estate Shipping

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2014 --Estate liquidation or consolidation is difficult enough. Figuring out how to get contents from one place to another adds to the confusion. Craters & Freighters Phoenix understands how overwhelming this process can be and has compiled a Senior Moving Checklist to use as a guide when evaluating senior moving services.



“With over two decades of experience safely crating, packaging and shipping fragile antiques, furniture, and family heirlooms, we understand the many details that need to be covered” said Dennis Davies, president and owner of Craters & Freighters Phoenix. “We hope this checklist will help streamline the process for those in the beginning phases.”



Before getting on the phone, compile the following information to ensure an accurate quote:



-The destination address for the move and any additional destination addresses if items are being shipped to different locations.



-If there are international shipping needs the company will need to know the destination countries because taxes, tariffs and fees for shipments can vary greatly between countries.



-Approximate values of high-end items. While verification of values is necessary for insurance forms, only estimated values are needed for initial quotes.



Once connected with a moving company representative ask the following questions:



1. Are there minimums? Most moving companies will charge for an entire truck whether it’s filled or not. While this may work for moving a large household, it will be wasted money for a simple downsizing. Also, some companies require with a pound minimum so ask for help estimating weight if that is the case.



2. Are packing services available? There are many levels of service available, from college students stuffing everything indiscriminately into a van to white-glove packing and shipping service. If help is required to pack valuable or delicate items choose a company that specializes in professional packing services.



3. What kind of insurance is provided and what does it cover? Purchasing insurance is suggested when shipping or moving valuable or delicate items. Request detailed information about the company’s insurance policies and pricing. Craters & Freighters Phoenix takes insured items back to the warehouse, boxes them properly and then ships them to ensure maximum protection.



4. What is the damage claim procedure? Insurance is only as good as the claim procedure if something goes wrong. Beware of a company that evades this question or if the process sounds extremely confusing. Look for a service that will repair or replace for the value stated on the freight bill without a lot of hassle.



5. Does the company provide any organization help? Packing an entire household and shipping items to different locations can be stressful and time consuming. Choose a company that provides packing and organization along with moving services. High-end senior moving services will pack and organize room by room and create itemized lists that make unpacking much easier.



“By asking these questions and knowing what answers to look for you can easily choose the right company for your estate shipping or moving needs,” added Davies.



About Craters & Freighters Phoenix

Craters & Freighters Phoenix provides local businesses and residential clients with expert packing, crating and worldwide shipping services. Unlike traditional shipping companies, there are no weight and size limitations or minimums. Opened in 1992, it is one of the oldest and most successful franchises in the Craters & Freighters family and has expertly shipped over 100,000 items since then, all with an unmatched level of care and expertise.



