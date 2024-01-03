Craven Bail Bonds Has New Ownership as of January 1, 2024

Dayton, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2024 --Craven Bail Bonds has served the central Ohio region for over 45 years. As of 2023, they're a renowned bail bond business that has grown an impeccable reputation throughout the local legal industry. Their slogan is Compassion, Honesty, and Respect; these principles have guided them since their founding in 1978.



And now the Craven family is making a big announcement about the future of their family-owned company. As of January 1, 2024, Michael Craven (son of founder John Craven) will be taking ownership of the business. This is a massive step for Craven Bail Bonds as a business and the entire criminal justice system throughout central Ohio.



For the past 40 years, Debbie and John Craven have run the business together—and their son Michael became more involved after his father's passing.



"After my dad passed, I wanted to continue his legacy by taking over the family business," Michael Craven said. "I plan to continue my parents' emphasis on honesty, compassion, and respect toward all of the clients we serve."



This development is a significant step for Craven Bail Bonds, and their new owner has many plans to optimize and improve the bail bonds experience for people throughout central Ohio.



"As owner, I also intend to expand our business into new markets so that we can serve more clients," Michael said. "We'll also be improving our payment and invoicing systems to make working with Craven Bail Bonds even easier."



Even though Craven Bail Bonds has been a top-rated bail bond business for decades, it's safe to say that this new transition will only improve their customer care and quality of services.



Craven Bail Bonds Offers Affordable Payment Plans & Free Consultations



One thing that sets Craven Bail Bonds apart from their counterparts is that they're always willing to work within every client's unique budgetary requirements. They're known for compromising and coming up with fair and affordable payment plans that make the incarceration process much more manageable.



Craven Bail Bonds also offers free and confidential consultation appointments. They're expert insiders within the Ohio court system and do an excellent job at helping their clients better understand their specific rights and responsibilities.



They offer a vast array of bail bonds services in Ohio, including the following bail bonds:



DUI

Criminal

Traffic

And much more!



About Craven Bail Bonds

Craven Bail Bonds is a renowned bail bond business that has served Ohio court systems for over 45 years. Their team includes top-rated bail agents who pride themselves on providing confidential and efficient services for individuals and families who need help.



The Craven family is available for comment regarding their upcoming ownership transition, and you can reach them by calling 937-323-1001.