Crawford Laboratories, Inc. Plays Instrumental Role in Keeping the Taylor-Lauridsen Park Expansion Project on Course.

Chicago, Illinois -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2008 -- The fate of the project was unknown ever since ground contamination was detected at the site. Underground storage tanks from the adjacent property (Crawford Laboratories, Inc.) had been taken out of service decades earlier, yet unbeknownst to Crawford Laboratories, Inc., contamination was already in the ground.



Crawford Laboratories, Inc., a manufacturer of the Florock line of Polymer Flooring Products, took immediate action. David Schmetterer, President of Crawford Laboratories, Inc. said “We saved all of our old insurance policies. Without these, the contamination would have spelled disaster for both the neighborhood park project and Crawford Laboratories, Inc. Over one million dollars of insurance proceeds were used to clean up the contamination. Dealing with insurance companies, lawyers, environmental engineers, soil remediation contractors, the Attorney General’s office, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and the city of Chicago Department of Environment was exhausting and distracting from our business goals. Nevertheless, the cleanup was completed and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued a Draft NFR (No Further Remediation) letter paving the way for the park project.”



Officials from the City of Chicago Park District, James Balcer (Alderman of the 11th Ward in Chicago, Illinois since 1997), State Representative Esther Golar and John P. Daley (11th Ward Democratic Committeeman in Chicago, Illinois, a member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners 11th District, and the Chair of the Cook County Board Audit and Finance Committee) officiated the Taylor-Lauridsen Park (aka Boyce Field) June 25, 2008 groundbreaking ceremony. The long awaited Taylor-Lauridsen Park expansion will benefit the “Canaryville” Chicago neighborhood.



Photos of the Groundbreaking Ceremony can be viewed http://www.florock.net/images/taylor_lauridsen.jpg



For more information on the Florock Flooring Systems see http://www.florock.net

Or call 1-800-FLOROCK



ABOUT CRAWFORD LABORATORIES, INC. – Crawford Laboratories Inc. is a well-respected floor paint research and development facility founded on the principles of cutting edge technology, break-through innovation and impeccable integrity. For over fifty six years, Crawford Laboratories has perfected its full line of concrete floor paint products as well as other extraordinary new concrete coating floor paint products to meet and exceed the flooring needs of any industry.

