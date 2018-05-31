San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2018 --The highly addictive and entertaining social website's (https://www.crayrate.com/) CEO Connie O'Grady announced the company's FREE event. CrayRate.com's 24-hour date rating service is offering online daters throughout the dating biosphere the ability to review their next online date before they meet - for FREE. Like "Yelp" for online dates, CrayRate is designed to separate real "contenders" from online "pretenders" before meeting. And promises to forever change the online dating "game."



HERE'S HOW:



With as little as a dating site username, Tipsters can start trading dating stories for FREE access. Similar to Yelp, CrayRate relies on reviews (called Tipster Profiles). Anonymously, CrayRate's members post Tipster Profiles using only their Date's dating site username. The Tipster Profiles include; Date's Star Rating, written reviews, photos, mugshots, text messages and more. And just for sharing hilarious and disastrous stories members can earn FREE access to search their next online date's "rate" or just see how their dates rated them. It's that super simple!



CrayRate members can check a potential online date's "CrayRate" (date rating) before they meet their date. A simple dating site username search, CrayRate members get the full scoop on their date. All is revealed via a 5 star rating system that extends from Low Risk Normal Cray Date to Severely Cray Cray! So no more super-sleuthing for a first and last name to conduct a background check on a potential date (which is almost impossible, anyway) CrayRate and its community members have your back –with CrayRate the "Dating Games" are over and it's super-fun!



CEO O'Grady, "Yes, we're a little bit like Yelp, but for online dates. You can also say we're kind of like a neighborhood watch group: watching over your entire 'Datinghood.' But no, please don't say we are like old school Lulu! We are not a male bashing site. CrayRate.com is for both women and men and can be used with any dating sites and all dating apps," O'Grady added.



Make no mistake, CrayRate is definitely not a revenge site, nor a forum for tipster members to exercise their own secret crazy. The website points out: We simply want to help our members gravitate toward Great Dates and navigate the murky waters of internet Catfishing and dangerous stalker Dates.



O'Grady developed the idea after experiencing her own traumatic online dating incident, and this compelled her to survey both men and women who welcomed a site like CrayRate, as there is nothing similar out there at present.



"We allow members to vent and tell their dating stories, which is very therapeutic, and know that they are helping others," O'Grady stated. "People want to be a part of something bigger than themselves. And if given a secure forum, people will post anonymous and truthful profiles and reviews to help protect their dating community. We call our members Superheroes, because they anonymously protect our "Datinghood". And like all Superheroes, our members' super-secret identity is always safe with us. We will never reveal our members' true identity."



About CrayRate

CrayRate is a community, a fun place to commune and commute, and a place for members to gather and post stories about their dates. The company doesn't believe every date is bad or dangerous, but does think there is a story to share about every date, especially since it's also true that one dater's trash is another dater's treasure. It also believes in chemistry, kismet unicorns and the magical powers of CrayRate before you meet and greet a date!



For more information about CrayRate.com and becoming a free member please visit the website online. CEO/Founder Connie O'Grady is available for questions, media interviews and can also be contacted as noted herein below.



CrayRate.com