Crazed Marketer Issues Challenge Insane Challenge!

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2012 --The challenge has been issued-$1,000 to the first ad agency or advertiser that can beat the results of a crazy marketing maverick.



The $1,000 challenge has been issued by one of the area's leading marketers, Marc Savage of Boca Raton, Fl. Savage states he can beat the results of any ad agency or advertiser-if they even track their results!



Savage who's 17 years of marketing experience says- "It's a sad fact that advertising agencies and ad reps sell pretty “image” ads, the ones with pretty pictures and few words -that don’t sell products or services, which is why they do NOT track their results!"



The $1,000 reward will be paid upon the test of two different ads one by savage and one by the ad agency. Using specific tracking techniques to determine who gets the better results.



To accept his challenge or for further information about the challenge call 561-544-7995