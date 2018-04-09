Crazy Italian Pizza Announces Their Partnership with Herschel Walker and Renaissance Man Food Services to Add New Crazy Kickin' Chicken Wings

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2018 --Crazy Italian Pizza® announced today their partnership with Herschel Walker and Renaissance Man Food Services®. RMFS will now produce a classic bone-in hot chicken wing that will be added to Crazy Italian Pizza's menu line up under the brand name, Crazy Kickin' Chicken Wings®.



"Partnering with Herschel Walker was a natural fit for our company. No one understands teamwork and consistency the way Herschel does, and the product Herschel is providing is second to none in taste and quality," said Steve Hubbard, Co-founder, Crazy Italian Pizza, Inc.



The addition of Crazy Kickin' Chicken Wings was driven by store owner and consumer feedback and is part of Crazy Italian Pizza's commitment to listen and respond to our customers. Crazy Kickin' Chicken Wings are currently rolling out in the state of Georgia and will be available company wide by the end of May 2018.



About Crazy Italian Pizza

Founded in 2017, Crazy Italian Pizza is privately owned and operated with over 25 years of experience. With more than 200 locations in 7 states, Crazy Italian Pizza is one of the fastest growing brands of gourmet pre-topped pizzas that can be purchased as a Take-N-Bake pizza, Baked Fresh to Go, or by the Crazy Slice® (1/4 of any large pizza).



Crazy Italian Pizza offers a complete line of pre-topped pizzas to meet the needs of all dayparts, which is complemented by our Crazy Kickin' Chicken Wings®. We are a fully branded program providing ongoing marketing support, equipment, and all the necessary training for convenience stores to operate their own turnkey pizza program for $4000 or less.



For more information, visit: crazyitalianpizza.com



About Renaissance Man Food Services and Herschel Walker

Renaissance Man Food Services is a certified minority-owned food company, headed by Herschel Walker, with offices in Siloam Springs, Arkansas and Savannah, Georgia. Originally founded by Herschel Walker in 1999, RMFS joins with Simmons Foods to bring quality poultry, pork and bakery products to the retail and food service marketplace. RMFS seeks out supplier partners who offer high-quality, uniquely designed and competitively priced food products. We work with these supplier partners to meet the needs of our retail and food service customers. Our supplier partners have state of the art manufacturing facilities that are maintained to the highest industry standards.



For more information, visit: renmanfoods.com