Create a FlipBook Today, Instead of the Boring Scroll Down PDF eBook

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2013 --FlipBook Creator v3.8. has relaunched an updated version of their Adobe Flash flip book PDF software. If you have had success creating eBooks or online magazines you can now update and refresh them into a page flipping eBook with customizable pages that are easy to read just like a handheld book or magazine.



FlipBook Creator v3.8 has created a solution that will make your eBook user-friendly and more marketable. The PDF eBooks of the past required you to scroll through never ending screens of flat pages that lacked any sense of personality or style. With FlipBook Creator v3.8 you can create a fresh and clean template to place your online PDF creations.



The pdf to flash page flip software comes with templates that allow you to create a lifelike book or magazine cover, customizable page layouts, a variety of themes to choose from, and the option to add pictures. Your PDF will still preserve its current hyperlinks and you have the ability to create bookmark tabs with captions and a page index.



This cutting edge eBook software creates products that are mass marketable. You can share your new eBook via mobile and handheld devices, email, CD, DVD, and USB devices. You even have the ability to post you new eBook or magazine on social media sites. You can track all of your new creations in the online bookcase that is uploaded onto their service.



“We are committed to provide users with the best digital printing solutions, bring users the ultimate experience for digital publishing product. Our products have gained market recognition for their quality and functionality. In many ways this has been possible thanks to a special approach to our users - the people who support our work and suggest valuable improvements.” FlipBook Creator v3.8 Design Team.



To see a FlipBook Creator v3.8 finished product visit their website for a free trial and a free demo at http://flippagemaker.com/company.html. FlipBook Creator v3.8 launches worldwide in March of 2013.