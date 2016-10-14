Create Amazing and Interactive Effects with HTML5 Flipbook Maker AnyFlip

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2016 --As the marketer also depends on the flipbooks as a source of advertising, it is important to create a long-lasting impression about their products and services in the minds of the customers. It can be only possible if the flipbooks are created with lovable prints and stunning graphics that will definitely impress the readers. For this, AnyFlip HTML5 flipbook maker has made the reading experience interactive, and people can now enjoy the flipping effect with loads of animated images that has made the marketer's flipbooks attractive.



Key Features of AnyFlip



The online competition as well as offline market is so hard that the company owners have to put in lots of efforts to reach out to their consumers within a short time. In this situation, they have to engage and attract the readers towards their products and services, and AnyFlip HTML5 flipbook maker can help them reach the goal. This interactive platform of flipbook publishing includes many versatile features as:



- Customize the Personal Homepage: The marketers can add an individual banner to the homepage with the help of this HTML5 flipbook maker. The authors can even design the content on their own and can add it here with ease using many customized tools.



- Application of SEO: Nowadays, not only the websites but the HTML5 flipbooks also need a good SEO so that it can be shown above in the rating. With AnyFlip, the SEO can be applied here too.



- Easy Share on Social Networks: The HTML5 flipbook maker helps the marketers to share their online flipbooks on the social networking sites like Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter and Google Plus. This will help increase a market for the respective products and increase the number of viewers who can ultimately become consumers.



- Media-Rich Content: The users can enjoy animated images, videos, audios, background music while they are going through the online flipbooks.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is a free flipbook publishing platform that helps the marketers to publish a free HTML5 flipbook with engaging content. For more details, please visit AnyFlip Homepage.