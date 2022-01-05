Create an Online 3D Book Today with Flip PDF Plus Pro

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2022 --Publishers, businesses, and the likes can now create 3D books online from the comfort of their own home. Flip PDF Plus Pro is an advanced multimedia editor that allows users to create, design, and customize their very own book. This new program is teamed with many different features and abilities that out beat all of its competitors. Not only could Flip PDF Plus Pro be used to create 3D books online, but it also brings static books to life.



Flip PDF Plus Pro is compatible with Windows and Mac operating systems. After installation, the software offers various import options such as converting PDF to HTML5, images to HTML5, or PDF batch conversion. Upload the file and start creating 3D books. This software comes with various book templates, themes, scenes, and backgrounds, giving the creator full access to customize and create 3D books online.



Its powerful editor lets users embed YouTube videos, hyperlinks, animative texts, images and audio files onto the very page. It will present a life-like experience for the audience, whether reading to a child or enjoying a book alone. The online 3D books can also be read responsively on iPad, iPhone and Android devices.



Beating out its competition, Flip PDF Plus Pro offers branding support to help promote businesses and products. It offers flexibility to customize the book logo with one's company logo or website icon, giving the customer a more professional and credible look. There are recommended practices to drive website traffic and sales, for example, making the logo clickable with website links or adding the "Shopping cart" button to the product pages.



"We're very excited to be able to offer this new software to everyone," said Ivan Leung, the CTO of FlipBuilder. "We believe Flip PDF Plus Pro being the new addition to FlipBuilder will bring our company to the next level. It's equipped with the most powerful editor to create 3D books online effortlessly for our users."



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a professional and originally creative digital publishing platform. It provides a variety of creation software to help create 3D books online. Their goal is to bring simplicity and functionality to the publishing process.