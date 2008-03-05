Create an Online Course Like Oprah Winfrey

Tallahassee, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2008 -- A new book by renowned marketing experts profiles 30 ordinary people from all over the United States who built their own highly profitable info-marketing businesses. They simply learned the information that is valuable to others, and then made millions of dollars by packaging and selling that knowledge to eager customers.



Now Oprah Winfrey is getting into the business. More than 700,000 people have registered on Oprah.com for a 10-week web seminar within Winfrey and Eckhart Tolle, author of A New Earth, a spiritual self-help guide that’s the latest pick of Oprah’s Book Club, USA Today reports (March 3, 2008).



While Winfrey is new to the online education business, entrepreneurs have been creating home study courses for years. The book, the Official Get Rich Guide to Information Marketing by Dan Kennedy, Bill Glazer and Robert Skrob, features not only profiles of successful info-marketers, but also a nine-step formula anyone can follow to build a lucrative business selling home study courses based on the information they know.



The authors made “an exhaustive study of hundreds of people” who were financially struggling, but went on to generate six-figure incomes with information marketing, Skrob says. “The 30 profiles featured in the book are illustrative examples of these ‘rags-to-riches’ stories.”



Alexandria Brown, Ed O’Keefe and Scott Tucker have one thing in common: they are self-made multi millionaires. These astute small business owners became rich by jumping on a fast-moving, on-the-right-track bandwagon – information marketing. One of the hottest business trends that is redefining the way we live, work and make money, this dynamic and booming multi-disciplinary approach is turning ordinary people like Brown, O’Keefe and Tucker into top earners.



The book explains how Brown, who was once stuck in a frustrating job at an ad agency, is now successfully using her website, www.AlexandriaBrown.com to sell her widely popular marketing and information products, virtual coaching programs, and live online workshops.



The book also recounts how O’Keefe morphed from a down-and-out motivational speaker to a mogul who uses his site, www.DentistProfits.com to help dentists recruit clients, and is making a lot of money at it.



And it also shows how Tucker, www.MortgageMarketingGenius.com, created a $2 million business within 18 months by offering his marketing strategies and guaranteed area exclusivity to other mortgage brokers.



The book, Official Get Rich Quick Guide to Information Marketing is published by the Entrepreneur Press and provides easy 9-steps associations can follow to increase their member benefits and attract members back. The book is available at bookstores, Amazon.com/BN.com. For more information visit http://www.InfoMarketingBook.com

