Create Interactive Catalogs with FlipBuilder's New Software Program

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2022 --Creating digital catalogs is the rage these days, but finding the right tool with the right features can be challenging. Flip PDF Plus Pro is the ultimate solution for this challenge. The software allows users to create interactive catalog in minutes without any complexity.



Flip PDF Plus Pro is a user-friendly software program that lets users create interactive catalogs with great ease. With this intuitive software, user can convert their PDF catalog into a visually appealing page-flipping e-catalog in just three steps including import, customize and publish. The software is built with dozens of free built-in templates, themes, and scenes. No code is needed; just edit and customize them according to the requirements to finalize and publish flipbook-style product catalogs.



"Our software is a comprehensive solution for converting your static product catalog into an engaging flipbook with animations, videos, photo galleries, and product links. With Flip PDF Plus Pro, you can create interactive catalog with an amazing page-flipping effect. Whatever content you publish using Flip PDF Plus Pro, your customers will enjoy it. Our software is simple to use and serves as a center for all advertisers to leverage their creative design abilities to produce something unique for their business and prospects," said Lynn Tang, the customer service head at FlipBuilder.



It's practically impossible to imagine everyday life without smartphones and tablets. Customers can be easily acquired and retained when their experience is intuitive, fast, and convenient across these devices. Flip PDF Plus Pro ensures that the designed e-catalogs are optimized for all end devices and displayed without losses in quality.



Moreover, HTML5 technology allows readers to view the catalog on iPad, iPhone, Android tablets, and other mobile devices. Furthermore, users can easily create interactive catalog that is easy to navigate, with a table of contents. In short, the Flip PDF Plus Pro software is created to save users time creating interactive catalogs with a few clicks. Transforming a dull catalog into a digital page flip publication has never been easier.



For more information about the software, head over to FlipBuilder.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a comprehensive professional digital publishing platform that offers the most advanced solution for converting static PDF files into fantastic online flipbooks. FlipBuilder helps marketers design stylish publications that meet existing market trends.