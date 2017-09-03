Create Mind Blowing Flipbooks: Turn PDF to Flipbook on Wordpress with AnyFlip

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2017 --Flipbooks are more attractive, engaging and easily shareable reducing the amount of convincing required convincing visitors to purchase the digital content on Wordpress. AnyFlip is pleased to announce the rolling out of the PDF to flipbook Wordpress plugin which makes it easier to create professional flipBook designs on any Wordpress site.



It is now easy and quite straightforward to turn PDF files into flipbooks on any Wordpress designed site by using AnyFlip.In order to begin, download the software and it will convert the content to any media form that is desired. Flipbooks offer more flexibility than e-books do and the best part is anything can be turned into a flipbook from a comic to a brochure.



Anyflip has been a leader in the flipping book publishing business for the past years now allowing users to read, upload and share publications online and more recently on mobile. Today marks a new dawn for Wordpress users as they can easily create engaging PDF to flipbook Wordpress by turning the PDF files into rich flipbooks.



With the AnyFlip flipbook WordPress plugin, the users can make Wordpress site more attractive, engage visitors on both mobile and desktop devices, manage the digital publication business as well as track and measure what works and doesn't with the Google Analytics Integration.



Trusted by over 200,000 publishers, the AnyFlip involves four simple steps for Wordpress users to transform their PDF into richly animated flipbooks.



1. Download the software.

2. Import the PDF file

3. Choose the template and brand it

4. Hit the publish button.



Nothing can be simpler than this. Anyflip hopes to continue innovating so that the needs of the users are met continually.



For more details, visit the AnyFlip website to download the software and have a try.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is the popular digital publishing tool that helps everyone to create the flipping content which can be shared on everywhere. It provides an opportunity for the users to showcase the content creatively.