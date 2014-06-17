Create PDF Page Flip Book with Multimedia by Latest Flip PDF Professional

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2014 --Flip PDF Professional digital flipbook publishing software gives users a one-stop-shop for creating dazzling brochures, e-books, and more. Simple enough for amateurs to use, yet powerful enough for professionals, Flip PDF Professional boasts features from drag-and-drop creation to command line mode for silent conversion. Pre-made templates can be used for beginner publishers, or expert-level publishers can create their own design.



Flip PDF Professional, a potent media-rich digital publishing tool that converts PDF file into gorgeous PDF page flip book, supports a vast variety of multimedia. Hyperlinks, images, Flash, and YouTube can easily be integrated into a flipbook, allowing for maximum versatility. FlipBuilder.com even shows users how to implement interactive video flip books into their digital marketing strategies. Videos are great additions to digital flip books and, because of their dynamic performance, they are superior to text and image for online marketing. Aside from YouTube video integration, Flip PDF Professional also supports Vimeo and MP4 video. Further adding to its impressive toolkit of video support, Flip PDF Professional includes a Flip Page Editor. This fabulous feature allows users to edit dynamic text, buttons, audio, links, video, image slideshow, and other multimedia elements within a flip book.



In addition to its video marketing opportunities, Flip PDF Professional also brings branding possibilities. By embedding a logo or icon, flip books can easily be turned into marketing products. With many options, flip books can be published via internet, CD, mobile, or Mac. To further maximize marketing opportunities, Flip PDF Professional also works as an electronic catalog solution by offering a shopping cart feature for publishers to sell their newly minted works.



Page turn software has taken an exciting turn with Flip PDF Professional, which offers stunning capability. Supporting a variety of devices, flip ebooks can be easily viewed on laptops, desktops, iPad, iPhone, and Android devices. Touch devices are also seamlessly supported by Flip PDF Professional.



Making it easier to publish and distribute digital flip ebooks than ever before, Flip PDF Professional also supports social media sharing. Also providing Google Analytics integration, Flip Book PDF helps users monitor, control, and increase their marketing efforts by tracking the effectiveness of their flip book.



About Flip PDF Professional

Offering a flexible and fun way for users to create professional caliber digital flip ebooks, Flip PDF Professional is a powerhouse source of high-quality tools for making catalogs, brochures, reports, e-newspapers, and more.



