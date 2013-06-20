Create STUNNING Flip Books from Mundane PDF Files: Amazing New Software Flip PDF Launched by FlipBuilder

Guangzhou, GuangDong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2013 --FlipBuilder, the software division of Hong Kong based Wonder Idea Technology Ltd., has announced the launch of Flip PDF, an amazing new software that helps users create exceptional quality Flip Books from plain PDF Files, giving them a highly interactive and fun presentation. Flip PDF enables its users to easily convert ordinary PDF files into stunning booklets with amazing page flip animations and realistic sound. The software is available both for Windows and Mac machines and is compatible with Windows 8, 7, Vista, XP and Mac OS 10.5 or above.



"I'm confident that our Flip PDF will be a surefire hit with the Online Publishing industry," says Ms. Alice Lee, CEO, FlipBuilder. "Every author or publisher I meet during the course of work is keen on offering their readers a more wholesome experience by making their ebooks more interactive and fun to read. The plain PDF files are considered passé and boring. That's why we developed Flip PDF, a software that can magically present the plain old PDF documents in a wholly new and impressive avatar!"



The various uses of the Flip PDF software include creation of digital magazines and catalogs, which have the uncanny ability to act like actual paper books. The users need not to program any of the functionalities as the feature rich software provides for it all through its wizards. The user just needs to select from the option menus the features including the design, animation and sound elements they want. A flip book can be published on the web or sent to others via email, shared on social networks and even be distributed on Mobile, Mac or CD-ROM. The user doesn't need to pay any royalties for publishing or distributing any number of flip books created though Flip PDF.



The Flip PDF software offers a wide variety of pre-designed templates, themes and scenes, which can be used in creating flip books that are easily distinguishable from each other. The Flip PDF software can output to different formats including HTML, EXE, Zip, Mac App, FBR, Mobile version and Burn to CD.



PDF flip books created by Flip PDF software can even be password protected. Users can also integrate Google Analytics and popular social networks in their flip books created through Flip PDF. This allows the ability to track and analyze readers' activity while also enabling them to share links to even the individual pages of the flip book on various social networks including Facebook and Twitter. Readers can also send links via e-mail right from the flip book itself and can even embed it into their own sites.



Flip PDF users also have the option to publish their flip books on FlipBuilder server without any external FTP or other upload tool as the Flip PDF software has the Upload Online Service feature embedded in itself. This feature is extremely useful for the user as it makes it easier for them to publish their flip books online very easily. All flip books uploaded to FlipBuilder servers can easily be accessed and viewed online in the browser of any PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad or Android device.



The Flip PDF software is an ideal choice for users wanting to publish eBooks, distribute online magazines, newspapers, business brochures, corporate reports, event leaflets/flyers, annual reports, newsletters, educational books, interactive books, sales slicks, product catalogs, or any other type of multi-page document.



Speaking on the cost effectiveness of the new software, Flip PDF, Ms. Alice Lee, CEO, FlipBuilder, further elaborates, "Once you have the Flip PDF license, you can convert an unlimited number of PDF files to any number of page-flipping eBooks. Further, the Flip PDF software upgrades will always be free for existing users. Once a user has purchased the software, they can use it forever. While FlipBuilder reserves the right to raise price for later versions, its existing customers will not need to pay for upgrading to the latest versions of the software ever."



Economically priced at $99.00, the Flip PDF software is backed by FlipBuilder's unconditional 30 Day Money Back Guarantee. Customers can pay for the software and receive their licenses almost instantly by paying through their credit or debit cards on a 100% secure payment gateway.



For further information on the Flip PDF software or technical specifications, or to purchase it, please click here: http://flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf/



About FlipBuilder

Established in the year 2008, Wonder Idea Technology Limited, a Hong Kong based company, owns the FlipBuilder range of software products which include innovative and cost-effective digital publishing tools and business software, which are renowned for their simplicity in use and power in function.