Create Your Ukrainian Avatar for the 30th Anniversary of Ukraine's Independence: A New Free Service from Mobilunity

Kyiv, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2021 --IT company Mobilunity joined the all-Ukrainian celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence by creating an online service through which anyone can "ukrainianize" their photo for social networks - ukraine30.mobilunity.com. The site was originally created as bilingual (Ukrainian and English versions), so that not only Ukrainians, but also many friends of Ukraine abroad, could show their support for the country by creating a Ukrainianized avatar and sharing it online.



Using the online service is very simple and straightforward: just visit the website, upload a photo (or any other picture) without any registration, edit it with various Ukrainian stickers, symbols, frames and backgrounds, and download the Ukrainianized avatar to your device. The service also allows you to instantly share edited images on social networks and works on both computers and mobile phones.



You can also use this editor to create greeting cards in the Ukrainian style, update the background of your personal profile to a more patriotic one, or just create a holiday picture for the post.



Before creating stickers and filters, the Mobilunity Marketing Team analyzed the popularity of relevant keywords to create the functionality that meets users' requirements and expectations, and the Development Team took into account a number of use cases based on the past experience of developing online photo-editors.



"The whole Mobilunity Team has a very special attitude to the Independence Day of Ukraine, and every year we greet our country with a patriotic video, photo collage or interesting infographics. So knowing that the 30th anniversary is just ahead of us this year, we just couldn't leave it without attention and decided to contribute to the promotion of the Ukraine as a country brand," - says Kateryna Boiko, Marketing Director of Mobilunity.



Mobilunity is a Ukrainian company that is proud to represent its origin in the global market. Communicating with European and American customers on a daily basis, the company noticed that the professionalism of Ukrainian specialists is always very highly valued, but at the same time there is a low awareness of Ukraine as a country. To change that and build a positive brand of the country, the company constantly informs customers about national achievements and often invites partners and customers to visit the capital of Ukraine and other parts of the country.



Ukraine30.mobilunity.com is in fact another step to remind everyone around the world about Ukraine and to take the country's brand to a new level.