Creating Awesome Date Nights Is Now Much Easier with a New Online Tool

Melbourne, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2016 --Life often gets in the way of great date nights, but a new online tool aims to make it quick and easy to find date ideas that will suit a couple's needs. Using a series of user-selected filters, the tool searches a treasure trove of romantic ideas to find the best match for the situation.



Babysitter cancelled at the last minute? No problem - search for ideas that include the kids. Bank account a little low? Search for free or low cost date night ideas. And if you're both broke and have no babysitters, use both filters to find free date night ideas that include the kids.



Michelle Archard, the creator of the tool said "I was always looking for creative and interesting things to do with my partner, but trawling through long lists of date night ideas took too much time and the ideas often didn't suit our situation. Invariably, I'd leave it to the last minute and work and family pressures would mean that we'd end up at the neighbourhood restaurant- again!", said Michelle.



"I decided to create a database that would allow me to quickly find a date idea to suit our needs, the weather, how much money I wanted to spend and if the date had to include the kids or not. I added links and information to help me organise our dates quickly and easily."



The awesome dates Michelle and her partner were having soon caught the attention of her friends and family and they started asking her for date night suggestions.



"I had so many requests for date night ideas that I couldn't keep up with the demand, so I decided to make the database available to everyone online," said Michelle.



"Top researchers on romantic love recommend doing things with your partner that are novel and challenging to keep the romance spark alive. So as well as conventional date ideas, I added a ton of more exciting options and a filter to select the level of excitement you feel you can cope with. It's my aim to give couples as many fantastic and fun date night ideas as possible, so I keep adding to it all the time."



The romantic ideas database isn't limited to date night. It includes ideas for romantic gifts, gestures and even ideas for spicing up a relationship.



The romantic ideas database is available at: http://howtoberomantic.com.au



About How to be romantic

How to be romantic is an online service, based in Melbourne, Australia, that enables people to find and organise romantic dates and gifts as well as introduce more romantic gestures and sizzle into their romantic relationship. How to be romantic is the easiest way to access hundreds of romantic ideas and find one that is right for the occasion.



