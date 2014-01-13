Creating Multimedia-Rich Digital Yearbooks Is Now a Lot Easier with New Flip PDF Professional

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2014 --Today, we are living in the digital age, where social media is a great phenomenon to remain in the news. People love to share their content on the social media platforms and for which they need an intelligent, smart software that can easily transform content into a digital and sharable format. Realizing the need of the modern generation, Hong Kong based leading creator of digital publishing tools, flipbuilder.com announces about their all new Flip PDF Professional, which one can simply use to create digital flipbooks. From businesses, creative professionals to school students, all can easily use this feature-rich software to create eco-friendly digital e-books.



The company spokesperson reveals that this new software is the updated version of the classic Flip PDF software. “We carefully analyze the need of the modern generation and keep adding new features in our software. Our developers constantly work to offer cutting edge features and functionalities to the users so that they can deliver creative outputs with a greater degree of proficiency. This new software has some exceptional features, though it is very user-friendly,” maintains the spokesperson.



The new software aims at offering more capabilities to people who want to create a page-flipping ebook. One can easily embed audio, video, flash files etc. in the digital e-books and can make it more engaging, attractive and feature-rich. More interestingly, one can also automate the creation of digital e-books and one even doesn’t need to open a desktop application for the purpose. This is the reason why it’s a simple and interactive tool which even a school going child can easily use to create a digital online yearbook.



The spokesperson believes that this new digital publishing tool will revolutionize the digital publishing industry and will promote content sharing in the online environment. The company is also offering an online upload service which will allow users to publish their digital contents online and draw the attention of their target audience. The software comes with a wide range of templates, background images and plug-ins so that users can easily create customized digital e-books and can win the appreciation of their audience. This new tool offers immense possibilities to its users and one can learn more about this software by following the link http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf-pro/.



About Flipbuilder.com

Flipbuilder.com belongs to Wonder Idea Technology Limited was founded in Hong Kong in 2008. They create a range of digital publishing tools and business software.