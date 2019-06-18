Creating the Perfect Smile While Improving Dental Health

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2019 --While the popularity of cosmetic dentistry continues to soar, questions remain over trust – aesthetic dentistry, like medicine, is largely unregulated and patients may still feel unsure about the claims of expertise and standards that are promised by virtually all cosmetic practitioners.

The Art of Dentistry is based in Yorkville, Toronto, and prioritizes the oral health of patients alongside the cosmetic appeal of an attractive smile. Dr Sol Weiss heads up the clinic and brings to the table a professional background that includes a post as Assistant Professor of Dentistry at the University of Manitoba.



Dr Weiss' previous role saw him focus on especially challenging dental cases and he has experience in using advanced methods such as veneers and Invisalign clear braces, allowing the Art of Dentistry to provide a range of treatments across cosmetic dentistry and restorative dentistry.

"Whether patients come to us with damaged teeth from previous accidents or poor oral health, or they just want that perfect smile, we have the full suite of services to meet these needs," said a spokesperson for the Art of Dentistry.



"Our teeth whitening and Invisalign services are provided on a customized basis. We even enable patients to carry out their teeth whitening in their own home. Dr Weiss was one of the dentists to start using Invisalign and our approach is comprehensive, with a detailed 3D model of a patient's teeth taken on their first visit, followed by an exact plan that intricately maps out the movement of teeth throughout the treatment.



"Patients can complete their desired smile with our ultra-thin porcelain veneers and even wrap it all up in our 'smile makeover' option – where patients can combine a number of the aforementioned treatments along with other forms such as gum contouring and dental crowns."



At the Art of Dentistry, cosmetic treatment is taken a step further by addressing problems associated with previous poor oral health. This includes an advanced method of fixing gum recession, known as the pinhole surgical technique. Up to now, gum recession has only been treatable by painful surgery that involves the cutting of the gum tissue, pulling them up over the receded area.



"The pinhole surgical technique involves no such cutting, and can be completed within the hour," added the spokesperson. "Gum recession can be caused by a range of issues – tobacco use, overly strenuous brushing, gingivitis and periodontal disease – and if left untreated can cause actual tooth loss, damage to the jawbone and even non-dental conditions such as cardiovascular disease.



"We also offer further restorative options such as crowns, bridges, dental implants and dentures, while our full mouth reconstruction service offers a combination of these treatments according to the specific needs of the patient. Our laser therapy treatment provides a further defense against gum disease by using a laser to carefully destroy the bacteria along the gum that causes disease."



With equal dedication to oral health, patient safety and aesthetics, the Art of Dentistry blends trust and expertise with an approach and technological knowhow.