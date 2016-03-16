Creative Agency / Cafe / Event Space Rally Opens in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2016 --Rally, a creative agency, specialty coffee shop and event space, has opened at 701 S 7th Street, at the corner of 7th and Bainbridge, in Philadelphia's Bella Vista neighborhood.



Rally will be open daily, offering a communal space for drop-in customers, as well as tables that can be reserved in advance for co-working and meetings. The staff can also help plan and coordinate special events in the 1,000 square-foot space.



"Rally is a place creative types can connect, collaborate and incubate new brands," says co-founder Meredith Waldman, an ad agency and creative services veteran. "We believe that if you can get the right people behind the littlest idea it can grow into the next big thing."



Rally has teamed up with Lancaster's Passenger Coffee, and will offer a full menu of expertly made coffees, teas and other drinks. A daily assortment of freshly baked pastries and other items will round out the shop's offerings.



On the other side of the bar, Rally will offer clients a full menu of creative services via its connected community of industry talent. Waldman, a longtime marketing professional who has worked with Heineken USA, Art in the Age and Spruce Street Real Estate, is available to help assemble customized teams on a per-project, per-client basis.



"By connecting our best-in-class talent with clients, we can optimize resources to deliver innovative –– and cost-effective –– branding services", Waldman said.



Rally is open weekdays from 7 AM to 6 PM, and weekends from 8 AM to 5 PM.



