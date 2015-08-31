Creative Bioarray Focuses on Supplying Quality BioBank Products for Biological Research

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2015 --Creative Bioarray is a well-recognized service provider which supplies comprehensive both human and animal tissue products, including Tissue Bank, Blood Sample, RNA sample, DNA sample and Body fluid, etc. Over the years, Creative Bioarray insists on providing high quality human tissue specimens, as well as animal tissue samples for its customers, making itself enjoy a great reputation among research community.



The Biobank of Creative Bioarray is an advocacy owned repository for biological samples and clinical data. It consists of the Human Tissue Bank and Animal Tissue Bank as below.



Human Tissue Bank



- Tissue Block: FFPE Tissue Block, Frozen Tissue Block

- Tissue Section: FFPE Tissue Section, FFPE Tissue Section

- Blood Sample

- RNA Sample

- DNA Sample

- Body Fluid



Animal Tissue Bank



- Primate: Rhesus Monkey, Cynomolgus Monkey

- Rodent: Mouse, Nude Mouse, Hamster, Guinea Pig, Rat

- Others: Cat, Chicken, Miniature Pig, Bovine, Equine, Sheep, Rabbit, Dog



Creative Bioarray's human tissue bank provides human tissues for research and development purposes. All human tissues provided by Creative Bioarray come fully consented with clinical information and comprehensive ethics approval, allowing studies to be undertaken rapidly. The Animal Tissue Bank of Creative Bioarray provides animal tissue samples focused on biological studies.



"We're delighted that we have helped so many research groups and offer them products as they needed; and we'll continue to devote ourselves to providing clients with the best and professional products and services." remarked by Dr. Hannah Cole, the senior scientific officer of R&D department of Creative Bioarray. "it's what we Creative Bioarray should do" He added.



About Creative Bioarray

Found in 2004, Creative Bioarray is an innovative biotechnology company whose mission is to develop unique technologies that provide researchers with the tools to investigate life science.



Creative Bioarray provides a wide range of high quality normal human and animal cells, cell culture medium and reagents, FISH probes, tissue array, microorganisms, equipments and related services for the research community. Their products are currently used around the world in the biological laboratories of universities, government institutes, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in more than 50 countries and districts.



