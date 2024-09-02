Creative Biogene Releases Industry-Leading NGS Primer Services for Enhanced Scientific Research and Medical Diagnosis

Shirley, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2024 --Creative Biogene, with over a decade of expertise in NGS primer synthesis, stands at the forefront of providing tailored primer solutions for a diverse range of research and clinical applications. Leveraging advanced synthesis technologies and stringent quality control measures, Creative Biogene offers customized NGS primer services encompassing library adapters to hybrid capture probes.



The rapid advancements in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology have heralded a new era of innovation in scientific research and medical diagnosis. Since its inception in 2005, NGS technology has seen significant enhancements in sequencing speed, throughput, and accuracy, serving as a transformative tool for the exploration of complex biological problems, genetic variations, disease mechanisms, and personalized medicine. The evolution of NGS technology has paved the way for a higher technical platform and broader application prospects, reshaping the landscape of genomics research and diagnostics.



"Our commitment to excellence in NGS primer synthesis underscores our dedication to empowering researchers and healthcare professionals with reliable tools for their genomics endeavors," said a spokesperson for Creative Biogene. "We recognize the critical role that primers play in NGS experiments, and our comprehensive primer solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of the scientific and medical communities."



Creative Biogene's NGS primer services cater to a wide spectrum of research requirements, including whole-genome sequencing, targeted gene panels, and RNA sequencing. By incorporating cutting-edge technologies and meticulous quality assurance processes, Creative Biogene ensures that researchers receive primers of the highest standard, enabling them to achieve precise and reproducible sequencing results.



With the continuous progression of NGS technology, the demand for high-quality primers that uphold the standards of accuracy and efficiency has never been more pronounced. Creative Biogene remains steadfast in its commitment to meeting these demands, offering unparalleled expertise and support to researchers and clinicians seeking to harness the full potential of NGS technology in their investigations.



