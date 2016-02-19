Creative Jobs Portal MarketPlanet.Net Is Launched

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2016 --MarketPlanet.Net, known by many as one of the leading creative platform to buy and sell creative skills and services of all kinds at the perfect price, has today announced the relaunching of its website with some awesome upgraded features.



"Today, regular visitors to the MarketPlanet.Net will discover a more user-friendly site with a new look and feel. The upgrade is the result of several months long, member-driven redesign process," said Godwin E. Enogieru, owner, MarketPlanet.Net.



As a leading creative job portal similar to fiverr.com, MarketPlanet.Net connects buyers with sellers across the globe who offers their services for a minimum fee.



"If you have a skill such as graphic design, online marketing or anything, we connect you with buyers looking for those expert skills," said Mr. Enogieru, who believes MarketPlanet.net is a fun and easy to use platform to buy and sell creative skills and services of all kinds – all at the perfect price.



"If you have a job that needs doing, you require certain creative skills or you are looking for that special service, you can browse through the market place and find those sellers with just the right expertise you need or request a custom job," added the MarketPlanet.Net owner.



MarketPlanet.net is quick and efficient. Here's how it works:



- Create a new job or gig for a service. And seller's set desired price for the gig.



- Promote the job using the site's social media tools.



- Get notifications when someone orders the job.



- After delivery MarketPlanet.net will credit the seller's account with the money earned. MarketPlanet.Net collects only five percent from the total amount received as an administrative fee.



- Withdraw earnings to go directly to seller's bank account via PayPal or Stripe.



One of the nice things about MarketPlanet.Net, according to its owners is the fact that member's of the site can communicate with sellers, track progress, and exchange files before they receive their finished work. "If the delivered item still needs work done, you can request a modification," noted Enogieru.



Enogieru also added that the "seller isn't paid until buyer are completely satisfied with the work done. And once it's complete, you can help other buyers by rating the job or seller based on the task done."



For further information, contact:

Name: Godwin E. Enogieru

Position: CEO/ Owner

Business: MarketPlanet.Net

Mailing Address: P. O. Box 741564, Dallas Texas, 75374 USA

Phone: 972-271-7505

E-mail: helpdesk@marketplanet.net

Website: https://marketplanet.net/