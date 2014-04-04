Creative Presentation Maker Helps More Users to Create Engaging Presentations

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2014 --Focusky is attracting a number of users worldwide. The presentation software helps users to make helpful, informative and attractive presentations for online or offline use. Sources confirmed that the popularity of the application grew at a steady pace since it was launched a few months ago. A number of users are using this creative presentation maker at their offices. The software is helpful for planning a meeting or creating product instructions, academic report, advertising animated show and many others.



The zooming features in a presentation to help catch the attention of audiences easily. Focusky has a number of effective features such as combining images, video clips, flash, Youtube videos, shapes and texts. Users can add these effects in order to make their presentation more attractive and appealing.



Focusky also allows publishing beautiful presentation in HTML format that can be viewed on both Mac and Windows platform on all browsers including IE, Firefox, Avant, Chrome, Safari and Opera. There is no difficulty setting in the software so it is quite easy to operate and edit the presentation. Users just need to edit an important part of information and simply include them to the path by sequence.



When contacted, a spokesperson from the company said, “The Focusky zooming presentation maker has recently started making sales. The program is easy to use and can be easily operated by anyone. You can use images, text, shapes hyperlinks and multimedia into one presentation.” He further added, “We are well known company for offering world class solution to customers and aim to continue with same in times to come as well.”



The tool is a creative slideshow maker that allows people to attach dissimilar objects as the content in a slideshow. They can use various shapes for enhancing the attractiveness of the project. Users can also embed multiple medium like swf files, local video, text, image, online video of YouTube and Vimeo and link. To learn more interesting features of the presentation maker, go to http://focusky.com/.



About Focusky Software Co

Focusky Software Co, Ltd started services in the year 2008 in China. The company is known as a professional Science and Technology Company that offers software.