Creative Presentation Maker Was Updated to Version 1.2.2

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2014 --Focusky, a China based company today launched new version - 1.2.2. of their presentation software - Focusky Creative Presentation Maker. The software is an animated and innovative slideshow maker that allows the users to add different objects in a slideshow as its content. Users can enhance the quality of their projects by adding diverse mediums like text, swf, images and online videos as present on YouTube and Vimeo. In this presentation making software, users can also modify the background color to make the slides more impressive and preview the effects. The Focusky Presentation Maker is able to give the output in ZIP, EXE AND HTML formats.



Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are extremely excited to announce the launch of new version 1.2.2. of our presentation software and aim to assist the users by providing a user friendly environment that is able to everything one aspires.” He further added, “Our new presentation software is very supportive for the users who want to make their presentation more striking and colorful by adding the text, images and videos of their own choice in the slideshow.”



Focusky provides multiple language support. User can input font in different languages including Chinese, Japanese, French, Korean, Arabic (RTL), Latin and German among others. The software provides multiple pre-designed themes in different styles and various new theme features. It also facilitates the users by providing new audio presentation functions that enable the user to insert audio. Users can add the Focusky updater to keep in touch with new updates. Social share feature can also be added in the presentation.



Making presentation with Focusky makes the user’s ability to divulge their thoughts and perception to others through the presentation. It is very trouble-free to make the presentation with Focusky in simple steps without any programming knowledge. The company is also offering 30 days money back guarantee to the users.



For more awesome features about the creative presentation maker, go to http://focusky.com/.



About Focusky

Focusky aims to assist the people by providing them an alternative for their online and offline presentations. The new version of Focusky presentation maker is capable to support Windows8/ 7/ Vista and XP. Users can easily zoom, add objects, videos, paths and shapes and span the slides to make the presentation more impressive.