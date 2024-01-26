Creative Ways to Use Round Rugs in Charlotte NC Home De?Cor Themes

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2024 --There's no denying how Charlotte NC has been one of the hottest residential real estate markets in the United States throughout recent decades, and this is largely due to the amount of people who are constantly moving to the Queen City.



And with this thriving real estate market subsequently comes a thriving home décor industry as well. One of the most up-and-coming home décor trends in Charlotte is the usage of round rugs that break away from the typical conventions of flooring designs, and the round rugs charlotte nc experts at Rug Source have provided a list of décor tips to help homeowners decorate their rooms around round rugs.



So, keep reading on to learn more interior design tips from the pros!



Choosing a Décor Focal Point



The first thing that homeowners should keep in mind when shopping for round rugs is the focal point of the room in which the rug will go. This could be a seating area, coffee table, or other statement furniture piece within the space.



Positioning the new round rug around these types of visual anchors will be a huge step toward ensuring the room's overall functionality and aesthetic blending.



Choosing a Rug Size



Getting the right sized round rug is also incredibly important during the initial stages of the shopping journey. A lot of people are used to measuring out rectangles with measuring tape while rug shopping, but it's important to remember that these measurements will be very different when shopping for round rugs.



It's crucial to aim for the right size that fits proportionally with the rest of the room's furniture setup, because this will provide continuity.



Embracing Round Rug Textures & Patterns



It's also a good idea to try playing around with plush textures and geometric designs, but these statements should also complement a room's existing aesthetics as well.



But placing a round rug in any room is always a great opportunity to introduce new design elements!



Layering Round Rugs With Other Area Rugs



Rug layering is another really popular home décor trend that's growing throughout Charlotte, and round rugs are a good option for this concept.



The general idea is to layer two or more rugs on top of one another for a unique texture and design, so round rugs tend to look wonderful on top of more contemporary rectangular rugs.



Keep the Room's Shape in Mind



Round rugs usually look best in rooms that have square or rectangular dimensions, and this is partly because they can soften the sharp angles of a room and introduce a more calming ambience.



However, homeowners shouldn't shy away from using round rugs in less conventional rooms either. This can include kitchens and foyers where round rugs can implement an incredibly interesting visual appeal.



Defining Household Zones



Area rugs of all shapes tend to be a good décor piece for defining specific zones within an open floor plan. Round rugs can help create boundaries that let guests know the specific functions of a home's rooms.



Adding division and design structure to an open floor plan can also boost a home's continuity and overall aesthetic appeal.



Round Rugs Are a Growing Trend Across Homes & Businesses in Charlotte NC!



Charlotte NC is a great place for interior designers and home décor enthusiasts, and it's not surprising how round rugs are growing in popularity throughout this very trendy city.



There's a lot to love about using round rugs within home décor, and the above tips are a good starting point to bring interior designs to new heights!



About Rug Source, Inc.

Rug Source, Inc. is one of the leading American rug outlets that's based in Charlotte, NC. Rug Source offers a massive selection of area rugs that come from all over the world, and they also have one of the biggest inventories of round rugs on the Web.



The Rug Source team is available for comment regarding décor tips using round rugs, and they can be reached through this contact page or by calling 980-422-4080.