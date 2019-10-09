Creative Web Mall Launches Creative Social Intranet Already Named 2019 Enterprise Solution of the Year by India's Top Business Magazine

Mumbai, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2019 --After carving a niche for itself in the Enterprise Software Solutions domain, Creative Web Mall has come up with a new splendid product; Creative Social Intranet that has got unbelievably incredible communication and collaboration features to deliver. It is a next-generation Intranet software that advances and improves employee engagement, corporate communications, e-learning, workflow, collaboration, incorporates AI and the list goes on. Creative Social Intranet has been recognized as Enterprise Solution of the Year 2019 by most popular Business Magazine in India – Business Connect. Business Connect is a platform that brings together entrepreneurs, executive officers and Venture capitalists from a variety of sectors focussing on publishing inspirational success stories of business houses and innovations spread across the globe in the entrepreneurship world.



Blooming in the online businesses and creating exemplary commendable brands, Creative Web Mall (India) Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 by Mr. Sony Surana, who is the facet behind the company. He is the Chief Executive Officer and the Managing Director of Creative. The company is located in Mumbai, the Financial Capital of India and is sited at Powai, the heart of Mumbai.



DISTINGUISHING FEATURES



What sets Creative Social Intranet apart is its phenomenal and exemplary internal communication features that have helped companies to achieve operational competencies and growths while being innovative and reliable too. Creative Social Intranet is being used by top-notch Indian multinational corporations. It has served wide-ranging clientele from 16 countries around the globe. Creative's experience and proficiency in the IT industry have lent them the perspective to interpret problems, design solutions, and organize them efficiently, economically, and effectively.



By rendering Creative Social Intranet services (an enterprise communication portal), companies help to add value to their businesses and also reduce costs. Creative has laid down a strong base for the online business solutions for many companies looking to set up a brand online. Creative just doesn't stop at playing an advisory role but serves right from online business strategy, domain, branding, design, portal, mobile app development to online promotion. It walks hand in hand with companies in executing their strategies to ensure business growth and success. Previously start-ups would look for IT developers, but today they look for IT partners.



THE CLIENTELE



Creative provides web, mobile, intranet and enterprise custom solutions to all medium and large scale companies from India and around the globe. Creative has served intranet solutions to a large number of companies in various fields like health industries, pharmaceuticals, aviation, real estate, construction industries, leading banks and finance industries that include Trent Ltd, HCC Ltd, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., BCCB Bank, HDFC securities Ltd, etc.



The positive feedback from the clients on Capterra, the leading software rated website that is powered by Gartner says it all. It states "Everything thing with respect to service or software features is clearly mentioned in black and white for each of their clients. It ensures great transparency in the overall process. They study client's company culture, systems, requirements, and hurdles with existing legacy applications and then suggest bespoke customized solutions, which are backed by an unmatched pace of deployment". So, there is no opportunity to break the client's faith.



COMPLEXITIES IN THE ROUTE



It's a known saying "If there is no struggle, there is no progress." Disentangling the complexities involved in the excursion of services, the company has come forward as a phenomenal brand. Creative too had to endure the complexity of things to keep going in the IT industry where every day a new competitor surfaces, the fracas to the growth just seemed endless. The diligent team of the company has been continuously learning new technologies. The CEO says, "Good experience cultivates from bad decisions. It's all part of the journey called Excellence."Creative's internal HR team had been employing some popular ERM software for its internal communication and resource management. They used a few software solutions, but none could fulfill the exact and complete need of the hour. That's when Creative spotted the vacuum and introduced 'Creative Social Intranet' - a next-generation employee engagement portal and content management system for the companies to enable smooth flow of internal communication.



To synchronize with the up-to-the-minute market trends Creative keeps upgrading its knowledge with respect to the most recent technologies and its software features. Creative actively participates in leading HR summits and conferences on a regular basis to improve the technical know-how and changing market trends. The software solutions provided by Creative to its clients are designed to suit every client's customs needs. Creative Social Intranet is all about improving employee engagement and internal communication and collaboration. Enterprises using Creative Social Intranet for their internal communication have marked a 55% increase in efficiency and productivity and a striking 90% increase in employee satisfaction.



CONTRIBUTION TO SOCIETY



Creative has been donating full-heartedly every year for the development of orphan kids, feeding of birds and growing trees. Indeed, Creative has its very own green space in the office to motivate the 'Go green' culture. In addition, Creative has also served with low or almost nil charges for the web development services of a few leading NGOs in Mumbai.



RECOGNITION AND AWARDS:



The company has received great recognition and several awards.



- Adding a feather to its cap, Creative Social Intranet has achieved a milestone this year; it has been awarded as Brand of the Year 2019 under section Enterprise Solutions of the year in Business Connect Magazine.



- Capterra -Powered by Gartner, the most popular Intranet software review website identifies Creative Social intranet as- One of the top promising Intranet Solution providers in India.



- CIO Review Magazine – India's most popular ECM software review magazine recognizes Creative Social intranet - one of the top 10 promising ECM Solution providers in 2018.



- Creative Social Intranet is one of the top-notch 100 Communications and Collaboration Software products reviewed by Review Finance Online 2017 Awards.



- Creative Social Intranet served its software in 2018 to leading companies having employees more than 20,000.



- Introduced back to back enchanting and outstanding fresh features like meeting room booking system, helpdesk trouble ticketing, employee on-boarding, enterprise chat software, visitor management system, document management system, LMS, microlearning software, enterprise recruitment portal in 2019. A lot of features are under construction too.



To know more, click on the link below:



https://www.creativesocialintranet.com/features/



The magnate says, "India is home to more than 5,000 startups, and this number is slated to double by 2020. Undoubtedly the tech love affair will continue to heat up as fresh innovations continue to brim with new technology and advancements. Creative positively aims at building trust and collaboration into enduring relationships with companies worldwide. "The enthusiast connoisseur also maintains a great balance between his personal and professional life. And thus he is engaged in a massive amount of activities. "All the money in the world can't buy you back your good health. So it's important spending quality time with family, friends and maintaining good fitness through sports and daily exercises."



"It's no longer just what you do; it's about how you do it."

~ Sony Surana



About Creative Web Mall (India) Pvt. Ltd

Creative Web Mall (India) Pvt. Ltd provides extensible services to its clients by providing customized web applications. They provide a range of enterprise solutions that are developed after carefully understanding the problems faced by companies. They have experience facilitating focus on business in different situations.



Creative aims to build a workplace that capitalizes on employees' unique strengths for personal growth and actionable insights, 360-degree continuous feedback, retention, and company growth for all small, medium, and large enterprises.



Website - https://www.creativesocialintranet.com/



