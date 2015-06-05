Creative Zest Presents New Line of Railroad-Themed Apparel

Torrance, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2015 --Patrick Kalscheuer, the owner and the founder of Creative Zest is a railroad enthusiast, garden railroader and graphic designer. His love for trains is what prompted him to start his business designing T-shirts based on railroading history. His interest in garden railroading began in 2007 when for the first time he attended The Big Train Show in Long Beach, California. It is the company's goal to offer unique railroad T-shirts with flair and style. All products offered by Creative Zest are designed and printed in the USA.



Next month, Creative Zest will be one of the participants in The Big Train Show held at the Ontario Convention Center in Southern California. The event will run for two consecutive days, from June 6 until 7 of 2015. The company will be exhibiting their new line railroad-themed apparel. To find out more about the company and the line of T-shirt designs, visit http://www.creativezest.com.



Based in Southern California, Creative Zest offers products for sale online and at select railroading events. For questions regarding their products please visit their website. There is a FAQ section, a contact form and a toll-free number. http://www.creativezest.com/help.asp



The website accepts all major credit cards and PayPal.



About Creative Zest

