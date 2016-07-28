Creativity, Innovation Lead to Design Honors for Alchemy Concrete

Nelsonville, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2016 --Alchemy Concrete, full-service concrete provider in central Wisconsin, was honored for two recent projects at the 34th annual Wisconsin Ready Mixed Concrete Association Concrete Design Awards.



The company, based in Nelsonville, received recognition in the category of Decorative Residential for its work in commissioning a 2,500 square-foot backyard pool project that featured a rock outcropping, staircase, slide and waterfall within a strict timeframe of less than three months.



The company also received an award for its work on the residence of Bob and Mary Berard. The complex project called for installing a heated driveway to replace asphalt, and featured controllers to monitor temperature and moisture.



"We are thrilled to have received these awards from the WRMCA, the premier organization that oversees quality in our industry throughout the state of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula," said Judah Haas, owner of Alchemy Concrete. "We strive to be creative as we take on these types of projects, and the hard work and dedication of our team is reflected in these awards."



For the past 12 years, Alchemy Concrete has created innovative and decorative designs for backyards, pools, patios and various other projects—for both residential and commercial property owners. Its services include custom countertops, stamped and textured concrete, stained concrete, pervious concrete, patios, walkways and polished floors, along with decorative elements such as water features and planters. Although it serves customers throughout North America, the company's primary areas of service are central and northern Wisconsin.



This is not the first time Alchemy Concrete has been recognized for excellence. In 2012, the company received an honor at the World of Concrete, an annual event at which those in the commercial concrete and masonry construction industries showcase various products, new technologies, machinery and equipment. Alchemy also received an award from WRMCA in 2012.



"We would like to thank all of our loyal customers for their support over the years," said Haas. "Without the strong relationships we have formed, none of these awards would have been possible. It is a true honor to serve clients throughout Wisconsin and beyond."



To see the completed projects, watch the 2015 WRCMA Concrete Design Awards presentation provided by the Wisconsin Ready Made Concrete Association, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gaRzXNAVPQo&feature=youtu.be&t=11m39s.