Z Palette creator and Dancing With the Stars Department Head Makeup Artist, Zena Shteysel, was awarded a 2012 Creative Arts Primetime Emmy® Award from The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS) at the 64th Emmy award presentation on Saturday, September 15 at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.



Shteysel and her team won in the category for Outstanding Makeup For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special (Non-Prosthetic) for the show’s Halloween-themed episode. Other nominees included Saturday Night Live, Hot in Cleveland, Victorious and How I Met Your Mother.



“I am so honored to be a part of such an incredible show,” said Shteysel. “To be given the opportunity to use our makeup artistry on the show and then be recognized by The Academy is a true gift.”



This was the fourth year Shteysel led the talented makeup team of the popular primetime show, slated to begin its 15th season on Monday, September 24 on ABC.



In addition to her prominent role with Dancing With the Stars, Shteysel also is the successful business owner and creator of Z Palette, the original, empty magnetic makeup palette. As a working makeup artist on feature films and television, Shteysel saw a need for a palette that could help organize, consolidate and simplify makeup. Launched in 2009, Z Palettes are sold online and at retailers worldwide.



