Rochester, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2017 --Crenlo raises awareness for breast cancer with a pink Cobalt cab



A leading manufacturer of operator cabs and roll-over protective structures (ROPS) for original equipment manufacturers, Crenlo painted a Cobalt cab pink in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. The pink cab is displayed in one of the company's production plant showrooms where hundreds of people encounter it.



The wife of one of the company's managers was the inspiration for the Crenlo Goes Pink campaign.



"My wife was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago," says Ben Bernhardsen, global account manager at Crenlo. "It is her five-year anniversary cancer free. This was a perfect way for us to show support for all Crenlo employees and their families that have been impacted by breast cancer."



Since Crenlo Goes Pink began, people pause in front of the cab to remember the struggles of those they know who have fought or are fighting breast cancer. Pink ribbons were placed near the cab so employees can add a pink ribbon on the windshield to honor a loved one or share a message of encouragement.



Cobalt cabs can be found on a wide range of equipment, including harvesters, foragers, pavers and snow groomers. It's not just the color that can be customized. Cobalt cabs can be modified to meet aesthetic, function and branding requirements without the added cost of design and tooling.



Approximately one in eight women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer. Men also can get breast cancer. About 2,740 new cases will be diagnosed in men in 2017. Breast cancer awareness month increases recognition of the disease to support those affected and raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure.



About Crenlo

Crenlo, an IES company, is a leading manufacturer with two business units: Crenlo cabs and roll-over protective structures (ROPS), and Crenlo enclosure solutions. Crenlo's cab business produces Cobalt and custom cabs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of construction, agriculture and commercial equipment. Crenlo's enclosure business manufactures high-quality solutions for protecting electronic equipment in technology, aerospace, data communication, testing and measurement, energy, industrial and defense industries. The company provides Emcor® enclosures and consoles, as well as custom enclosures. http://www.crenlo.com



About IES

IES is a global company serving the construction, agriculture, landscaping, infrastructure, recycling, demolition, mining and energy markets. IES operates several businesses, including Crenlo, Paladin, Genesis, Pengo, Jewell and CWS. IES employs more than 2,800 people and operates 18 manufacturing facilities in the United States, Canada, Germany and Brazil.