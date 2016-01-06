Cribsheets.org Is the Internet's Cheat Sheet, Changing the Way We Learn Online

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2016 --If Google and Wikipedia could reimagine how we use the Internet today, Cribsheets.org would be the result. Cribsheets.org is the portal for practical information like cheat-sheets and how-to's. When you need to know how to do something, or need a quick reference, the smart search function will help you find the answer. The company is currently raising funds on Kickstarter to bring the project to life.



Cribsheets, better known as cheat-sheets, fact-sheets or one-pagers-offer all kinds of information like how-to's and quick references. Cribsheets.org aims to offer the largest collection of cheat sheets on the internet with the primary goal being able to access needed information instantly, showing users exactly what they need, when they need it.



No ads, no clutter, no loading times.



The mobile app is the primary portal to access the collection of cribsheets though the information is also accessible via their website. The content and features are driven entirely by the community who can fill everything from informational pages, recipes, and how-to-guides.



Another way to explain Cribsheets.org is to compare it to using a traditional business card. This card contains all the essentials to contact that person, compact and to-the-point. No need to get online and search for contact details, all the information is contained on the business card. Cribsheets.org is like the business card. All the essential information is there and is quickly accessible using a mobile device.



Creating a cribsheet is an incredibly easy feature, thanks to several robust features built into the platform including:



- Smart search – The smart search function makes searching and finding cribsheets easier and more accurate.



- Rating – The community rates the content of cribsheets, ensuring the best material rises to the top



- Reputation – Publishers build up reputation which helps in getting noticed as an expert



- Tools and templates – Help guides and templates with different color and font schemes are available to add a personal look-and-feel for the sheets



- Interactive – Some types of cribsheets, like checklists, allow for certain interaction



- Follow – Users can follow their favorite publishers or categories.



Cribsheets.org is now live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/1Tz9890



About Cribsheets.org

Cribsheets.org's mission is to offer people instant access to reliable, compact information to help them achieve their goals and expand their knowledge. Their core team has over 40 years of combined experiences in entrepreneurship, developing multi-media concepts, IT-engineering and linguistics.



For more information on Cribsheets.org visit: http://cribsheets.org/