McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2026 --Crime scenes can occur anywhere in Reston, Annandale, Oakton, VA, and surrounding areas. Once law enforcement completes their investigation, the police tape may come down, but hazardous materials, stains, and other remnants often remain. T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia provides expert crime scene cleanup services to restore safety and order.



Their team handles the cleanup of blood, bodily fluids, drugs, and other hazardous substances while coordinating with insurance companies so that property owners often pay little to nothing out of pocket. Unlike standard cleaning services, crime scene cleanup requires specialized training and personal protective equipment to ensure the safety of both the cleaners and the public.



Cleaning Anywhere a Crime Occurs



Crime scene cleaners go wherever a crime has occurred, including vehicles, personal residences, and public locations such as parks, retail establishments, and industrial buildings. Regardless of the location, T.A.C.T. establishes control of the scene—typically with the assistance of law enforcement—to ensure only trained personnel access the area during cleanup.



Their expertise covers the removal of blood, bodily fluids, drugs, chemicals, and other hazardous materials. In some cases, remediation is necessary to remove contaminated materials. They also provide deodorization services to neutralize lingering odors.



Physically and Emotionally Demanding Work



Crime scene cleanups can be both physically and emotionally challenging. Traumatic situations, such as violent deaths, require professionalism, care, and sensitivity. T.A.C.T.'s team is trained to respond 24/7, including during evenings and weekends, ensuring the scene is safely managed and helping clients move forward with a sense of normalcy.



Tragedy can strike at any time in Reston, Annandale, Oakton, VA, and surrounding areas, which is why T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia is available around the clock. This is not a job for standard cleaners; specialized training is essential for safely handling biohazards and other dangerous materials. Contact T.A.C.T. today to learn more about professional crime scene cleanup services.



About T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia

T.A.C.T. was founded by police veteran Matt Lovasz. After retiring from the force, Matt became a master franchise owner and instructor in the biohazard industry for over a decade. He has also been featured on multiple episodes of the A&E show Hoarders. When clients call T.A.C.T., they can be confident they are working with a well-trained, compassionate, and trustworthy team. For more information, please visit tactpwc.com.