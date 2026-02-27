McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2026 --Encountering a crime scene is a traumatic experience for anyone in Washington, D.C., Seven Corners, Lake Ridge, Crystal City, Southbridge, Dumfries, VA, and nearby communities. But cleaning up the aftermath is even more complex and emotionally taxing. The professionals at T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia step in during these challenging times to restore order, safety, and peace of mind.



Crime scene cleanup is not about tidying up—it involves the meticulous and regulated removal of biohazards, including blood, bodily fluids, and potentially infectious materials. These scenes often leave behind dangerous contaminants, making professional intervention essential. The team at T.A.C.T. is trained and equipped to handle these environments safely, thoroughly, and respectfully.



Their job requires not only advanced technical skills but also emotional resilience. Crime scenes can be shocking and distressing, but the cleaners at T.A.C.T. take pride in their ability to restore spaces to safety and help families begin the healing process. From disinfection and deodorization to proper disposal of biohazardous waste, their mission is to make the environment habitable once again—while ensuring no risk remains for those who return.



Safety, Training, and Compliance



Any incident involving blood is classified as a biohazard, and strict protocols must be followed. T.A.C.T. professionals wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and follow comprehensive OSHA, state, and federal regulations. Their training enables them to locate, clean, disinfect, and dispose of biohazards properly to ensure safety and compliance with health standards.



Ordinary cleaning services and untrained individuals are simply not equipped to handle these situations—and attempting to do so can lead to further contamination or legal issues. T.A.C.T.'s extensive training and certifications ensure that their team handles every cleanup with precision and care.



Helping Clients Navigate Insurance and the Unknown



Many property owners do not know where to turn after a crime occurs. In their confusion, they may attempt to clean the scene themselves—without realizing the health risks involved or that professional services like T.A.C.T. exist. While property owners are legally responsible for cleanup, insurance often covers part or all of the cost. T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia works closely with insurance providers to help ease that burden and guide families through the claims process.



Service Across Residential, Commercial, and Public Settings



Crime scene cleaners at T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia are called to a wide variety of locations—from outdoor public areas to private homes and commercial properties. Regardless of the setting, their focus remains the same: restore safety, dignity, and peace of mind. Their services not only clean the physical space but also give those affected the time and space to begin emotionally recovering from the incident.



About T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia

T.A.C.T. (Trauma and Crime Scene Technicians) was founded by Matt Lovasz, a retired police veteran. After his service in law enforcement, Matt became a master franchise owner and instructor in the biohazard remediation industry. He has been featured on multiple episodes of the A&E series Hoarders and brings a unique blend of expertise, compassion, and professionalism to every job. When clients contact T.A.C.T., they can trust they are working with a well-trained and compassionate team dedicated to restoring both safety and dignity.



Contact T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia or visit tactpwc.com today to learn more about professional crime scene cleanup services in Washington, D.C., and surrounding Virginia communities.