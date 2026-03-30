McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2026 --When a crime occurs, the physical aftermath often leaves property owners in Washington, Foggy Bottom, D.C., Frederick, MD, Southbridge, Woodbridge, McLean, VA, and the surrounding areas responsible for the cleanup. Unfortunately, most are not trained or equipped to safely manage what is often a hazardous and emotionally overwhelming situation.



That is where T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia steps in. With certified training and years of experience, their team ensures crime scenes are thoroughly cleaned, disinfected, and restored to a safe, habitable condition. Biohazards—including blood and bodily fluids—can carry infectious diseases and require specialized handling, protective equipment, and in some cases, the removal of contaminated materials such as drywall or flooring.



Crime scene cleanup is far more than just a deep clean. It is a critical health and safety task best left to professionals. Attempting to clean such scenes without the proper expertise not only poses a risk to physical health but can also be emotionally traumatic for those connected to the incident.



T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia works directly with homeowners, landlords, businesses, and law enforcement agencies. They understand the sensitivity of these situations and approach each job with professionalism, discretion, and compassion. Their methods are designed to prevent long-term damage to the property and to ensure full biohazard remediation.



Cost is often a concern, but in many cases, homeowners' insurance policies will cover part or all the crime scene cleanup expenses. T.A.C.T. has experience working with various insurance providers and can assist clients with the claims process to help ease the burden.



Even for those who may have access to equipment or training, it is still highly recommended to call in professionals like T.A.C.T. The emotional toll, along with the health risks and strict regulations surrounding biohazard disposal, make it a task best handled by a qualified team.



T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia's crime scene cleaners are certified, trained, and experienced in handling even the most challenging cases. From homicides and suicides to unattended deaths and traumatic accidents, they respond quickly and effectively across the region.



About T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia

Founded by police veteran Matt Lovasz, T.A.C.T. brings a decade of expertise in biohazard remediation. After retiring from law enforcement, Matt became a master franchise owner and instructor in the industry. He has also been featured on multiple episodes of A&E's Hoarders, highlighting his skill and compassion in handling sensitive cleanup situations. When customers call T.A.C.T., they are working with a trusted, trained, and compassionate team dedicated to restoring safety and peace of mind.



Contact T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia

Anikka Jackson

(703) 795-0027

tactpwc.com